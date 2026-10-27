Browse by Topic

Over 380 articles, podcast episodes and live recordings, organised by topic. Click any heading to see every post on that subject, or start with one of the suggested posts below it.

New here? Sex & Ageing: Myths, Facts & Mindset is a good place to begin.

Sexual Health

Menopause and libido, vaginal dryness and atrophy, pain during sex, pelvic floor health, vaginal oestrogen and testosterone, and getting to know your own anatomy.

Start with: Why Does Sex Feel Different After Menopause? · Pelvic Floor Health After 50 · Pain Free Penetration

Erectile dysfunction, unreliable erections, prostate cancer and surgery, penis pumps and cock rings, testosterone, Peyronie's disease and premature ejaculation, all covered frankly and without shame.

Start with: He Helped Invent Viagra · The Hidden Habits Destroying Men's Erections · Shame and Erectile Dysfunction

Staying sexual through cancer, disability, depression, ADHD and neurodivergence, stiff joints and limited mobility, caring for others, STIs and safer sex.

Start with: Sexual Pleasure and Disability · Can Depression Affect Your Sex Life? · Ergoerotics, Sex and Mobility

Desire & Pleasure

When desire fades, when one partner wants more than the other, sexless relationships and celibacy, and practical ways to get your libido back.

Start with: Why Women Lose Their Libido · Why Couples Lose Desire · Misaligned Sex Drives in Later Life

Practical guides to better sex: orgasms, oral sex, kissing, masturbation, anal play, and moving beyond penetration as the "main event".

Start with: The Many Ways to Have an Orgasm · The Ins & Outs of Cunnilingus · What Great Sex Looks Like After 50

Suzanne's hands-on reviews of vibrators, suction toys, male toys and pumps, plus beginner guides and gift lists for mature bodies.

Start with: Getting Started with Sex Toys · Why Are Women Over 50 Ashamed of Sex Toys? · Why the Womanizer Next Liberty Packs a Punch

Relationships

Rekindling a sexless marriage, couples drifting apart, second marriages, living apart together, infidelity recovery, and keeping intimacy alive after decades.

Start with: How to Revive Intimacy in the Sexless Marriage · Why Long-Term Couples Drift Apart · How to Turn Around Your Sex Life in 6 Weeks

How to ask for what you want in bed, dirty talk, setting boundaries, consent, and having honest conversations with partners (and your children).

Start with: How to Ask for What You Want in Bed Without Feeling Awkward · The Wheel of Consent · Consent & Setting Boundaries

Ethical non-monogamy, polyamory, swinging, stepping off the "relationship escalator", and how to handle jealousy.

Start with: What's Ethical Non-Monogamy? · Taming Jealousy · Opening Up Your Relationships

Dating & New Beginnings

Dating apps and profiles, red flags, finding a good partner in your 60s and 70s, casual relationships and situationships, and Suzanne's own dating adventures.

Start with: The Dating Mistakes That Keep You Single After 40 · Your Dating Profile Is Scaring People Away · Online Dating at 60+

Sex and dating after widowhood, grief, divorce and infidelity, and how to rediscover desire when you start again.

Start with: Widowhood, Desire, and the Sexual Reawakening Nobody Talks About · Sex After Grief · Recovering from Infidelity After 50

Explore

BDSM in later life, kink munches, fantasies, adult clubs, swinging and naturism, written for people who are curious as well as people who already know what they like.

Start with: The Benefits of Exploring BDSM in Later Life · Let's Get Kinky · Inside Cap d'Agde

Tantra, somatic sex therapy, sensual and erotic massage, slowing sex down, and rituals that bring more connection.

Start with: What's Tantra All About? · Exploring Intimacy Through Massage · Sex and Slowing It Down

Honest conversations about hiring escorts, courtesans, and paying for intimacy in later life.

Start with: Why Women Really Hire Male Escorts · A Humanitarian Approach to Sex Work · Escorts, Sex Workers & Seniors

Mind & Identity

What really happens to sex as we age, the research, myth-busting expert interviews, and why desire doesn't retire. This is a good starting point for new readers.

Start with: What Most People Get Wrong About Sex and Ageing · Desire Doesn't Retire · Does Great Sex Have an Age Limit?

Overcoming sexual and religious trauma, letting go of shame, body image, self-confidence, porn struggles, and unlearning what we were taught about sex.

Start with: Overcoming Sexual Trauma in Later Life · Getting Naked Is the Fastest Way to Stop Hating Your Body · Sex Without Shame

LGBTQ+ dating and relationships, transitioning in later life, and sexuality across cultures and communities.

Start with: Why Dating Apps Fail Older LGBTQ Singles · Transitioning in Your 60s · South Asian Women and Sex

Suzanne's Stories

Suzanne's candid first-person adventures, memoir excerpts, archive stories and erotic fiction. These are explicit and personal.

Start with: Jacques: The Craigslist Cruiser · Fix It First, F** Me Later · The Naughty Threesome That Didn't Go To Plan (At 65)