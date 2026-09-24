What Most People Get Wrong About Sex and Ageing

Sometimes the first sign that something has changed is an erection that doesn’t quite do what it used to.

Maybe it takes longer.

Maybe it isn’t as reliable.

Maybe things just feel different.

And suddenly, something that should be pleasurable becomes something you think about.

Is it my age?

Is something wrong?

Is this just what happens to men as they get older?

Men’s sexual health isn’t something we tend to talk about very openly. And when we do, the conversation often focuses almost entirely on erections and performance.

But there’s much more to it than that.

I invited Dr. Justin Lehmiller onto Sex Advice for Seniors to talk about men, sex and aging, and some of the changes that can come with getting older.

Justin is a senior research fellow at the Kinsey Institute, author of Tell Me What You Want, and host of the Sex and Psychology podcast.

So, I sat down with Justin to talk about what happens to men’s sex lives as they get older.

What We Cover:

How men’s sexual health and desire can change as they get older, including erections and testosterone.

Why sex toys can be useful for men and how to introduce them into a relationship.

What penis pumps can do for erectile difficulties.

The connection between masturbation, orgasms, sleep and overall well-being.

Why we need to talk more openly about men’s sexual health as they age.

Follow Dr Justin Lehmiller Here:

Chapters

00:00 Sponsor: OhMiBod

01:46 How men’s sexual function changes with age

04:27 Why men don’t talk about sexual problems

05:46 Erectile difficulties and Viagra

07:28 Sex toys for men

09:03 Vibratory toys and penile health

12:43 Finding the right toy

14:53 Introducing toys into a relationship

18:01 Penis pumps and erectile health

21:53 Sexual activity and ageing

24:15 Sex, orgasms and cognitive function

25:42 Masturbation and better sleep

26:55 Choosing and caring for sex toys

28:59 The future of research on sex and ageing

Struggling with ED and want to avoid taking the blue pill? Our program will help you to uncover the root cause, take action and speak to your doctor with confidence. Go to https://www.stayfirmprogram.com .

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