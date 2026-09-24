What Most People Get Wrong About Sex and Ageing

Sometimes the first sign that something has changed is an erection that doesn’t quite do what it used to.
Maybe it takes longer.
Maybe it isn’t as reliable.
Maybe things just feel different.
And suddenly, something that should be pleasurable becomes something you think about.
Is it my age?
Is something wrong?
Is this just what happens to men as they get older?
Men’s sexual health isn’t something we tend to talk about very openly. And when we do, the conversation often focuses almost entirely on erections and performance.
But there’s much more to it than that.
I invited Dr. Justin Lehmiller onto Sex Advice for Seniors to talk about men, sex and aging, and some of the changes that can come with getting older.
Justin is a senior research fellow at the Kinsey Institute, author of Tell Me What You Want, and host of the Sex and Psychology podcast.
So, I sat down with Justin to talk about what happens to men’s sex lives as they get older.
What We Cover:
How men’s sexual health and desire can change as they get older, including erections and testosterone.
Why sex toys can be useful for men and how to introduce them into a relationship.
What penis pumps can do for erectile difficulties.
The connection between masturbation, orgasms, sleep and overall well-being.
Why we need to talk more openly about men’s sexual health as they age.
Follow Dr Justin Lehmiller Here:
Chapters
00:00 Sponsor: OhMiBod
01:46 How men’s sexual function changes with age
04:27 Why men don’t talk about sexual problems
05:46 Erectile difficulties and Viagra
07:28 Sex toys for men
09:03 Vibratory toys and penile health
12:43 Finding the right toy
14:53 Introducing toys into a relationship
18:01 Penis pumps and erectile health
21:53 Sexual activity and ageing
24:15 Sex, orgasms and cognitive function
25:42 Masturbation and better sleep
26:55 Choosing and caring for sex toys
28:59 The future of research on sex and ageing
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