Pelvic Floor Health After 50: Stop Bladder Leaks & Improve Sexual Wellness | MaryEllen Reider

Nobody tells you that one day you might start laughing and quietly wondering:

“Did I just pee a little?”

Or that you might stop doing certain things because you are worried about your body letting you down.

You avoid jumping.

You avoid sneezing too hard.

You think twice before intimacy.

And slowly, something that started as a physical issue begins to affect something much deeper, your confidence.

Because pelvic floor issues are not just about bladder leaks.

They are about how comfortable you feel in your own body.

And yet, we rarely talk about them.

We joke about it. We dismiss it as “just part of getting older.” We accept it as something women have to live with.

But common does not mean normal.

I invited MaryEllen Reider, co-director of Yarlap, onto Sex Advice for Seniors because I wanted to talk about something that affects so many women but is still surrounded by embarrassment and silence:

What happens when the muscles that support our bodies, our confidence, and even our sexual experiences need a little more attention?

Because the pelvic floor is not only about bladder control.

It is connected to intimacy, sensation, orgasm, and feeling at home in your own body.

So I asked MaryEllen: Why do so many women know so little about this part of themselves, and what can we do to take better care of it?

What We Cover:

Why pelvic floor problems are common, but not something women simply have to accept as they age.

The connection between pelvic floor strength, bladder control, confidence, and sexual wellness.

Why weak pelvic floor muscles can affect more than leakage, including comfort, movement, and intimacy.

The surprising relationship between pelvic floor muscles and stronger orgasms.

Why Kegel exercises are not always the complete answer and why relaxation matters too.

How pelvic floor concerns can quietly affect dating, relationships, and feeling desirable again.

Why it is never too late to start paying attention to your body.

Follow MaryEllen Here:

Chapters

00:00 Sponsor: OhMiBod + Introduction to Mary Ellen Reider

01:40 What Is the Pelvic Floor and Why Does It Matter?

03:40 Why Bladder Leakage Is Common But Not Normal

05:46 How Pelvic Floor Weakness Affects Your Body

07:49 Introducing Yarlap: Pelvic Floor Training and Sexual Wellness

10:17 Why Pelvic Floor Exercises Are Difficult to Do Correctly

11:11 How Pelvic Floor Training Works Over Time

12:06 How Long Does It Take to See Results?

12:52 What Causes Urinary Incontinence?

14:12 How Bladder Leaks Affect Confidence, Dating and Intimacy

16:13 The Connection Between Pelvic Floor Strength and Orgasms

17:40 Female Sexual Wellness and Understanding the Body

19:51 Why Pelvic Floor Relaxation Matters Too

22:10 Understanding Pelvic Floor Tone: Too Tight vs Too Weak

25:00 Talking to Your Doctor About Pelvic Floor Health

26:46 It’s Never Too Late to Strengthen Your Pelvic Floor

28:21 Closing Thoughts: Removing Shame Around Women’s Health

28:57 Visit Sex Advice for Seniors

Struggling with ED and want to avoid taking the blue pill? Our program will help you to uncover the root cause, take action and speak to your doctor with confidence. Go to https://www.stayfirmprogram.com .

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