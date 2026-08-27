Your Dating Profile Is Scaring People Away with Eric Resnick

I asked Eric Resnick a simple question: what’s the biggest mistake people make on dating apps?

His answer wasn’t about photos or bios. It was about how swipe apps like Tinder and Bumble have trained all of us, especially women, to chase matches instead of paying attention to who we’re actually matching with.

Eric has worked with more than 40,000 daters since 2000 and consulted for major dating platforms, so he’s seen exactly what happens behind the curtain. I even put my own profile on the table for this one, and what he told me changed how I think about it.

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What We Cover:

Why swipe apps trained women to chase the dopamine hit of a match, not the person behind it

Why men’s profiles read as “salesy”, and women’s profiles read as a list of complaints

Why my own list of dealbreakers might be repelling the very people I want to attract

What ChatGPT itself admitted about why AI can’t write a good dating profile

How dating app algorithms use visibility rankings and monetisation tricks to keep me on the app longer

What an authentic dating app profile actually looks like

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Chapters

00:00 – Sponsor spotlight: OhMiBod https://www.ohmibod.com/

00:20 – Introducing dating profile veteran Eric Resnick to tackle why most online bios fall completely flat.

02:17 – Looking back at how online dating evolved from early matchmakers to addictive swipe culture.

04:40 – The brutal swipe statistics between men and women that broke app dynamics.

05:40 – How meeting his wife on a niche site proves there really is someone out there for everyone.

06:14 – Reflecting on early dial-up dating sites and the modern shift toward casual hookup apps.

08:04 – Why incognito mode is a total game-changer for women navigating overwhelming inboxes.

09:07 – The biggest profile writing traps men fall into when trying to sell themselves.

10:05 – Why letting AI tools like ChatGPT write your dating bio completely kills authentic chemistry.

12:10 – Sponsor spotlight: GITM Playbook.

12:45 – The hidden danger of listing red flags and past relationship baggage on your profile.

15:40 – The hard truth about why dating success comes down to who you choose, not who chooses you.

17:00 – Why making the first move as a woman over 50 is an empowering shortcut.

18:03 – How dating app algorithms track daily logins and quietly lower your visibility.

20:50 – Why dystopian AI avatars and paid profile boosts keep daters hooked on the screen.

22:50 – Turning your profile into an authentic conversation starter instead of an empty checklist.

26:23 – Why a great dating profile acts as a window into your world rather than a sales pitch.

28:55 – The blunt truth about unsolicited photos and the golden rules of photo etiquette.

31:30 – Suzanne and Eric wrap up with key strategies for showing up authentically and finding connection.

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