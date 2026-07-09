What If You're Not Unhappy... Just Unfulfilled?

Áine Rock’s marriage was happy. She left anyway.
No abuse, no fighting, nothing dramatically wrong. Just a question she couldn’t shake: is this it?
“I had a person sleeping next to me, but no intimacy,” she told me.
Áine is a certified coach, self-described modern priestess of pleasure, and author of Blow Up Your Life: The Wild Art of Wanting More, out this week from Simon & Schuster. In this conversation, we get into why “happy” is the wrong measure for a marriage, and what she rebuilt in its place.her
One moment stayed with me. Before leaving, she and her husband opened the marriage. She read The Ethical Slut, gave it six weeks, and realised it was a band-aid.
What was missing wasn’t other people. It was intimacy itself.
Here’s what we cover:
Why “happy” is the wrong gauge for a marriage
What six weeks of an open marriage revealed
How to find your yes and your no when both have gone blurry
Reclaiming pleasure when blowing it all up isn’t an option
What Áine tells her daughter that nobody told her at 14
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Chapters:
00:00 Introduction
01:20 What Does It Mean to "Blow Your Life Up"?
04:00 Happy on the Outside, Lonely on the Inside
07:00 Opening a Marriage—or Ending It?
11:00 Rediscovering Yourself Through Dating
16:00 Why Women Struggle to Express Desire
20:00 What Is Erotic Alchemy?
24:00 Reclaiming Pleasure Without Leaving Your Life
28:00 Self-Pleasure, Rituals and Knowing Your Body
33:00 Final Thoughts on Living More Fully
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