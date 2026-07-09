What If You're Not Unhappy... Just Unfulfilled?

Áine Rock’s marriage was happy. She left anyway.

No abuse, no fighting, nothing dramatically wrong. Just a question she couldn’t shake: is this it?

“I had a person sleeping next to me, but no intimacy,” she told me.

Áine is a certified coach, self-described modern priestess of pleasure, and author of Blow Up Your Life: The Wild Art of Wanting More, out this week from Simon & Schuster. In this conversation, we get into why “happy” is the wrong measure for a marriage, and what she rebuilt in its place.her

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One moment stayed with me. Before leaving, she and her husband opened the marriage. She read The Ethical Slut, gave it six weeks, and realised it was a band-aid.

What was missing wasn’t other people. It was intimacy itself.

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Here’s what we cover:

Why “happy” is the wrong gauge for a marriage

What six weeks of an open marriage revealed

How to find your yes and your no when both have gone blurry

Reclaiming pleasure when blowing it all up isn’t an option

What Áine tells her daughter that nobody told her at 14

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Chapters:

00:00 Introduction

01:20 What Does It Mean to "Blow Your Life Up"?

04:00 Happy on the Outside, Lonely on the Inside

07:00 Opening a Marriage—or Ending It?

11:00 Rediscovering Yourself Through Dating

16:00 Why Women Struggle to Express Desire

20:00 What Is Erotic Alchemy?

24:00 Reclaiming Pleasure Without Leaving Your Life

28:00 Self-Pleasure, Rituals and Knowing Your Body

33:00 Final Thoughts on Living More Fully

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