The Hidden Habits Destroying Men's Erections | ft. Tom Jenkins

Tom Jenkins was 22 the first time he took a woman to bed. He was drunk. Nothing worked.

That night followed him for years. More failed encounters, a growing drinking habit, and a gambling addiction that gave him somewhere to put the shame. Sex and alcohol got tangled up early, and for a long time, one couldn’t happen without the other.

Tom is the author of The Drunk Gambler with Erectile Dysfunction. The title is accurate. He eventually turned to Cialis, which helped but he was honest enough with himself to know he wasn’t fixing anything. He was just making the symptom quieter.

The real work came later. He moved to Colombia, stripped out the drinking and the gambling, and started looking at what was actually going on. Diet, exercise, stress, sleep all which he had neglected. And then there was the harder stuff: the shame he’d never said out loud, and the fear that any woman who knew the full story would walk.

What shifted, and how, is what this conversation is really about.

Tom’s story isn’t just for younger men. The patterns he describes such as performance anxiety, over-reliance on medication, the silence men keep around sexual difficulty show up at every age. So does the way through.

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Here’s what we cover:

Why alcohol and ED are more directly linked than most people realise

What Cialis can and can’t fix

The lifestyle changes that actually moved the needle

How one honest conversation with his partner changed everything

What a six-day retreat in Colombia had to do with any of it

Follow Tom here:

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