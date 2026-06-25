The Dating Mistakes That Keep You Single After 40 | ft. Sandy Weiner

I keep hearing the same story from people who are looking for love later in life: they want a relationship that feels good, but they’re not always sure how to tell the difference between real compatibility and a temporary rush of attraction.

In this episode of Sex Advice for Seniors, I speak with dating and relationship coach Sandy Weiner, chief love officer at Last First Date, TEDx speaker, author of Choice Points in Dating, and host of the Last First Date podcast. We talk honestly about why so many people second-guess themselves in dating, why the spark can be misleading, and how to build a relationship that actually lasts.podcastmarketingmagic.

What Sandy shares is practical, refreshing, and deeply useful for anyone navigating dating after 40, 50, or 60. We get into attachment styles, self-trust, boundaries, and the difference between chemistry that fizzles and connection that grows over time.

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Here’s what we cover:

Why so many people stay in relationships longer than they should.

How chemistry and compatibility are different.

Why attachment styles shape the way we choose partners.

What it means to become a woman of value.

Why boundaries and standards matter early in dating.

How travel and unfamiliar situations reveal the truth about a relationship.

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Chapters:

0:00 Chemistry vs compatibility in dating after 50

1:16 Meet Sandy Weiner, dating coach and founder of Last First Date

2:37 How dating motivation changes for women vs men after 40

3:09 Why women over 50 second-guess themselves in dating

7:38 How long does it take to really know someone you're dating?

8:04 What it means to be a woman of value in later life dating

9:35 How to identify your non-negotiables and real deal breakers

10:08 Sandy's three pillars for confident dating

10:41 Why your values get flexible when you like someone (and what to do about it)

12:46 Dating in your 50s vs your 20s and 30s: what actually changes

13:20 How to state your standards early without being difficult

14:10 Why chemistry is harder after 50 and how to recalibrate attraction

16:50 Dating after 50: body image, confidence, and doing the inner work

18:26 Does therapy make someone a better partner?

19:14 Why dismissing people based on checklists costs you great relationships

21:31 EQ vs IQ in dating: what emotional intelligence actually looks like

23:44 How chemistry develops through shared experience (and what kills it)

25:47 Why coffee dates kill attraction and what to do instead

28:35 What travel reveals about a partner's real personality

32:06 Sandy's one piece of advice for seniors navigating dating and relationships today

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