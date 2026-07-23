Sex, Chocolate & Midlife Desire: How to Reclaim Your Pleasure in Menopause with Dr. Kelly Barron

I love chocolate, and I love talking about sex, so when I discovered a chocolate brand designed to support women’s libido, I knew I had to have this conversation.

In this episode, I sit down with Dr Kelly Barron, a menopause specialist, chiropractor, certified sexologist, and founder of Dr Kellfire’s, a chocolate brand created to support desire, hormone balance, and pleasure.

Kelly explains why menopause ends the sex life you used to have and begins one you get to design, why taking sex off the table is the first step to reclaiming pleasure, and how to work with responsive desire instead of waiting for the mood to strike.

Getting started with sex toys? GITM PLAYBOOK has a fabulous range of toys with a handy guide to help you pick those that suit you best. Use my code: SUZANNE20 for 20% off.

Here’s what we cover:

How Kelly’s chocolate line came together, and the herbs behind each formula

Why she became a certified sexologist after years as a menopause specialist and chiropractor

The dating app trick that changed how I see myself as an older woman

Why younger men are drawn to older women, and whether it’s built to last

How responsive desire works, and why it takes longer to get in the mood now

The lingerie storytelling moment that made me rethink how I build anticipation

Why scheduling sex and creating rituals can make intimacy more exciting, not less

Follow Dr Barron Here:

Chapters:

00:00 – Introduction & Sponsor Spotlight (https://www.ohmibod.com/)

00:23 – Why women love chocolate: Science, Pleasure & Midlife Wellness

01:42 – The Story Behind Dr. Kellfire’s Functional Chocolates for PMS, stress & libido

06:10 – Sensory Experiences: Connecting Taste, Touch, and Intimacy

08:00 – The Midnight Carnival: Making Sexual Wellness Fun & Playful

09:20 – From Chiropractor to Sexologist: Dr. Kelly’s Holistic Approach to Menopause

12:45 – Overcoming Body Image Struggles & Reclaiming Confidence After 50

14:31 – Midlife Intimacy Guide (GITM Playbook Sponsor)

15:02 – Taking Pressure Off the Bedroom: Body Awareness & Sensate Touch

16:16 – Where Are the Older Sexual Role Models? Calling Out Media Double Standards

19:46 – Midlife Dating Realities: Younger Men, Age Gaps & Finding Real Connection

25:18 – Mastering Responsive Desire: How to Set the Mood for Better Sex

26:23 – The Power of Scheduling Sex: Erotic Storytelling & Building Anticipation

30:59 – Dating with Boundaries: Knowing What You Want & Vetting Partners

34:04 – Desire Doesn’t Retire: Evolving Your Sex Life in Midlife and Beyond

34:53 – Episode Wrap-Up & Show Notes Links

Struggling with ED and want to avoid taking the blue pill? Our program will help you to uncover the root cause, take action and speak to your doctor with confidence. Go to https://www.stayfirmprogram.com .

Ready to Go Deeper?

Upgrade to unlock more confidence, clarity, and pleasure in your intimate life.

As a paid subscriber, you’ll get: