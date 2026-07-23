Sex, Chocolate & Midlife Desire: How to Reclaim Your Pleasure in Menopause with Dr. Kelly Barron

I love chocolate, and I love talking about sex, so when I discovered a chocolate brand designed to support women’s libido, I knew I had to have this conversation.
In this episode, I sit down with Dr Kelly Barron, a menopause specialist, chiropractor, certified sexologist, and founder of Dr Kellfire’s, a chocolate brand created to support desire, hormone balance, and pleasure.
Kelly explains why menopause ends the sex life you used to have and begins one you get to design, why taking sex off the table is the first step to reclaiming pleasure, and how to work with responsive desire instead of waiting for the mood to strike.
Here’s what we cover:
How Kelly’s chocolate line came together, and the herbs behind each formula
Why she became a certified sexologist after years as a menopause specialist and chiropractor
The dating app trick that changed how I see myself as an older woman
Why younger men are drawn to older women, and whether it’s built to last
How responsive desire works, and why it takes longer to get in the mood now
The lingerie storytelling moment that made me rethink how I build anticipation
Why scheduling sex and creating rituals can make intimacy more exciting, not less
Follow Dr Barron Here:
Chapters:
00:00 – Introduction & Sponsor Spotlight (https://www.ohmibod.com/)
00:23 – Why women love chocolate: Science, Pleasure & Midlife Wellness
01:42 – The Story Behind Dr. Kellfire’s Functional Chocolates for PMS, stress & libido
06:10 – Sensory Experiences: Connecting Taste, Touch, and Intimacy
08:00 – The Midnight Carnival: Making Sexual Wellness Fun & Playful
09:20 – From Chiropractor to Sexologist: Dr. Kelly’s Holistic Approach to Menopause
12:45 – Overcoming Body Image Struggles & Reclaiming Confidence After 50
14:31 – Midlife Intimacy Guide (GITM Playbook Sponsor)
15:02 – Taking Pressure Off the Bedroom: Body Awareness & Sensate Touch
16:16 – Where Are the Older Sexual Role Models? Calling Out Media Double Standards
19:46 – Midlife Dating Realities: Younger Men, Age Gaps & Finding Real Connection
25:18 – Mastering Responsive Desire: How to Set the Mood for Better Sex
26:23 – The Power of Scheduling Sex: Erotic Storytelling & Building Anticipation
30:59 – Dating with Boundaries: Knowing What You Want & Vetting Partners
34:04 – Desire Doesn’t Retire: Evolving Your Sex Life in Midlife and Beyond
34:53 – Episode Wrap-Up & Show Notes Links
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