What if intimacy in later life isn’t really about sex at all?
In this episode of Sex Advice for Seniors, I speak with George Goolburn, a straight male escort in his 50s, who works with women in their 50s, 60s, 70s, and even 80s.
What he shares challenges almost every assumption about escorting, desire, and connection in later life.
Far from quick, transactional encounters, George’s clients are seeking something deeper: emotional connection, safety, touch, and the chance to feel seen and desired again, often after years or even decades without intimacy.
We explore what women really want as they age, how confidence and sexual identity evolve, and why honest conversations about desire are still so rare.
This episode is honest, surprising, and deeply human, and it might just change how you think about intimacy in later life.
ABOUT SUZANNE:
Suzanne Noble is a sex and relationship expert, author, and host of the Sex Advice for Seniors podcast, one of the top-rated shows empowering people 50+ to embrace confident, joyful intimacy. Known for her candid, warm, and often humorous approach, Suzanne challenges age-related taboos, misinformation, and awkward conversations about sex after 50. She helps millions around the world navigate their sexual lives with pleasure, connection, and self-assurance. Because life is too short for bad sex... or silence about it.
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Chapters:
00:00 Introduction: Why this conversation matters
00:25 Meet George: A male escort for women over 50
03:20 Why intimacy takes time, not just sex
08:30 Who hires male escorts and why
11:20 What women really want
16:00 Do clients fall in love?
18:40 Ethical non-monogamy and dating life
21:40 Creating safety, trust, and consent
27:40 Myths about male escorts
29:00 Why older women don’t want “perfect” bodies
31:20 Why we struggle to talk about sex
34:20 Sex with older virgins: a hidden reality
35:50 The real outcome: confidence and self-worth
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