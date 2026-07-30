Why Couples Lose Desire (And How to Get It Back) | Dr. Anna Elton

Desire in long-term relationships doesn’t disappear. It changes direction. And according to a sexologist who’s studied over 700 couples, the “spontaneous” passion you remember from your younger years was never spontaneous at all.
Dr Anna Elton is a licensed marriage and family therapist, clinical sexologist and author of The Formula of Desire. She married her high school sweetheart 25 years ago (and yes, they still flirt).
I didn’t have sex for the last four years of my marriage. I could have used this conversation then. If your relationship has gone quiet, this episode is proof it doesn’t have to stay that way.
Here’s what we cover:
The difference between desire and arousal, and why confusing them keeps couples stuck
What was actually behind that electric feeling of wanting someone across a room
Where your erotic energy goes when it stops flowing toward your partner
The couple who hadn’t been on a date in ten years, and didn’t realise it
A 20-second habit that brought one couple’s sex life back
What couples who stay passionate for decades do differently
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Chapters
00:00 – Introduction & Sponsor Spotlight (OhMiBod)
00:26 – Understanding Midlife Desire with Dr Anna Elton
01:27 – Lessons from 25 Years Together: Clinical Research Meets Personal Reality
03:00 – Why Young Couples Suffer From Sexless Marriages
03:36 – The Brain Chemistry of Intimacy: Desire vs. Physical Arousal
04:35 – Spontaneous vs. Responsive Desire Explained
05:34 – Rethinking ‘Spontaneous’ Spark in Long-Term Relationships
07:01 – The Myth of Youthful Passion & Hormonal Shifts Over Time
09:07 – Restoring Novelty: The A-to-Z Date Night Framework
10:56 – Sponsor Spotlight (GITM Playbook)
11:42 – Creating Mystery & Seeing Your Partner Through a New Lens
13:05 – The Power of ‘Consensual Uncertainty’ in Midlife Dating
13:44 – Overcoming the ‘Planner Dynamic’ & Resentment in Relationships
15:32 – The Three-Step Coaching Technique to Encourage Partner Effort
17:00 – Desire Diversion: Where Does Erotic Energy Go When It Leaves the Bedroom?
18:50 – Balancing the Three Personas: Individual, Couple, and Family
20:17 – Defining a ‘Sexless Marriage’ & The Impact of Parental Stress
23:05 – What Long-Term Couples Do Differently to Keep the Flame Alive
24:04 – Social Penetration Theory: Why Deeper Communication Drives Physical Connection
25:58 – Micro-Habits for Reconnection: The 20-Second Rule
27:12 – Can High School Sweethearts Last a Lifetime?
28:30 – Closing Thoughts & ‘The Formula of Desire’ Book Release Details
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