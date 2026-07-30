Why Couples Lose Desire (And How to Get It Back) | Dr. Anna Elton

Desire in long-term relationships doesn’t disappear. It changes direction. And according to a sexologist who’s studied over 700 couples, the “spontaneous” passion you remember from your younger years was never spontaneous at all.

Dr Anna Elton is a licensed marriage and family therapist, clinical sexologist and author of The Formula of Desire. She married her high school sweetheart 25 years ago (and yes, they still flirt).

I didn’t have sex for the last four years of my marriage. I could have used this conversation then. If your relationship has gone quiet, this episode is proof it doesn’t have to stay that way.

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Here’s what we cover:

The difference between desire and arousal, and why confusing them keeps couples stuck

What was actually behind that electric feeling of wanting someone across a room

Where your erotic energy goes when it stops flowing toward your partner

The couple who hadn’t been on a date in ten years, and didn’t realise it

A 20-second habit that brought one couple’s sex life back

What couples who stay passionate for decades do differently

Follow Dr. Anna Elton Here:

Chapters

00:00 – Introduction & Sponsor Spotlight (OhMiBod)

00:26 – Understanding Midlife Desire with Dr Anna Elton

01:27 – Lessons from 25 Years Together: Clinical Research Meets Personal Reality

03:00 – Why Young Couples Suffer From Sexless Marriages

03:36 – The Brain Chemistry of Intimacy: Desire vs. Physical Arousal

04:35 – Spontaneous vs. Responsive Desire Explained

05:34 – Rethinking ‘Spontaneous’ Spark in Long-Term Relationships

07:01 – The Myth of Youthful Passion & Hormonal Shifts Over Time

09:07 – Restoring Novelty: The A-to-Z Date Night Framework

10:56 – Sponsor Spotlight (GITM Playbook)

11:42 – Creating Mystery & Seeing Your Partner Through a New Lens

13:05 – The Power of ‘Consensual Uncertainty’ in Midlife Dating

13:44 – Overcoming the ‘Planner Dynamic’ & Resentment in Relationships

15:32 – The Three-Step Coaching Technique to Encourage Partner Effort

17:00 – Desire Diversion: Where Does Erotic Energy Go When It Leaves the Bedroom?

18:50 – Balancing the Three Personas: Individual, Couple, and Family

20:17 – Defining a ‘Sexless Marriage’ & The Impact of Parental Stress

23:05 – What Long-Term Couples Do Differently to Keep the Flame Alive

24:04 – Social Penetration Theory: Why Deeper Communication Drives Physical Connection

25:58 – Micro-Habits for Reconnection: The 20-Second Rule

27:12 – Can High School Sweethearts Last a Lifetime?

28:30 – Closing Thoughts & ‘The Formula of Desire’ Book Release Details

Struggling with ED and want to avoid taking the blue pill? Our program will help you to uncover the root cause, take action and speak to your doctor with confidence. Go to https://www.stayfirmprogram.com .

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