Why Long-Term Couples Drift Apart—and the Simple Habit That Brings Them Back

Most couples say their relationship is the most important thing in their lives. Their calendars say otherwise.

That’s the challenge Monica Tanner puts to almost every couple she works with. Check your bank account, your diary, your To Do List and then work out where your relationship ranks on the scale of priorities.

Monica is a relationship coach, Relational Life Therapy practitioner, and host of the Secrets of Happily Ever After podcast. She joined me on Sex Advice for Seniors to talk about what actually keeps couples connected well into their 60s, 70s, and beyond.

What she shared surprised me. It starts with a percentage I’d never considered before.

Her 3% rule is a dead-simple framework for staying close without overhauling your life. When she broke it down into actual time, I couldn’t argue with it.

Then we got into the harder stuff. What happens to sexual connection when health gets in the way? Why couples wait for a crisis before having the conversations that matter. And whether it’s really possible to undo decades of entrenched patterns.

Monica’s answer to that last one genuinely surprised me.

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Here’s what we cover:

The 3% rule: less time than you think, more impact than you’d expect

Why resentment is just a request you haven’t learned to make yet

The one daily habit that stops long-term couples from becoming strangers

Why health crises unlock conversations couples should have had years earlier

How fast deeply entrenched patterns can actually shift with the right support

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