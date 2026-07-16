Sex Advice for Seniors

Sex Advice for Seniors

Sex Advice for Seniors
Sex Advice for Seniors Podcast
Why Sex Changes After 50 and What Nobody Tells You | ft. Dr. Jenn Kennedy
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Why Sex Changes After 50 and What Nobody Tells You | ft. Dr. Jenn Kennedy

Suzanne Noble's avatar
Jenn Kennedy's avatar
Suzanne Noble and Jenn Kennedy
Jul 16, 2026

“It feels like sandpaper.”

That’s how one woman described sex to her therapist this week. She isn’t broken. She’d just never been told about the fixes that already exist.

Dr Jenn Kennedy is a clinical sexologist, licensed marriage and family therapist and founder of The Pleasure Project in Santa Barbara. Her clients in their 50s, 60s and beyond arrive embarrassed. They leave with a plan.

Her most freeing insight: the low-desire partner usually doesn’t dislike sex. She dislikes the sex she’s having. Fix that, and everything changes.

Getting started with sex toys? GITM PLAYBOOK has a fabulous range of toys with a handy guide to help you pick those that suit you best. Use my code: SUZANNE20 for 20% off.

Here’s what we cover:

  • Why an erection that half-works doesn’t mean pleasure is over

  • The generational reason women over 50 feel ashamed of lube

  • What vaginal estrogen clears up in weeks, and why so few women are told

  • How pressure turns desire into obligation, and what works instead

  • The two words that reignite decades-long relationships

Follow Dr Kennedy Here:

Chapters:

Struggling with ED and want to avoid taking the blue pill? Our program will help you to uncover the root cause, take action and speak to your doctor with confidence. Go to https://www.stayfirmprogram.com.

Ready to Go Deeper?

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  • A weekly bonus Substack Live episode where we connect in real time and you can ask questions!

  • Entry to my private members-only chat room

  • My 32-page guide: Sex Toys and Supplements for Thriving in Later LifeIf you’re ready to explore new possibilities and feel fully supported, join today for £6.99/month or £49.99/year.

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