Why Sex Changes After 50 and What Nobody Tells You | ft. Dr. Jenn Kennedy

“It feels like sandpaper.”
That’s how one woman described sex to her therapist this week. She isn’t broken. She’d just never been told about the fixes that already exist.
Dr Jenn Kennedy is a clinical sexologist, licensed marriage and family therapist and founder of The Pleasure Project in Santa Barbara. Her clients in their 50s, 60s and beyond arrive embarrassed. They leave with a plan.
Her most freeing insight: the low-desire partner usually doesn’t dislike sex. She dislikes the sex she’s having. Fix that, and everything changes.
Here’s what we cover:
Why an erection that half-works doesn’t mean pleasure is over
The generational reason women over 50 feel ashamed of lube
What vaginal estrogen clears up in weeks, and why so few women are told
How pressure turns desire into obligation, and what works instead
The two words that reignite decades-long relationships
Follow Dr Kennedy Here:
Chapters:
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