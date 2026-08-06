Why Women Lose Their Libido (And How to Get It Back) | ft. Pauline Ryeland

Most women over 50 assume their libido went quiet because of their age. Pauline Ryeland says the brain switched it off deliberately, and she can usually tell you why.

Pauline is a certified sexological bodyworker, tantra teacher and trauma specialist based in Queensland, Australia. She trained in NLP, hypnotherapy and the Havening technique, and calls herself a libido expert because that’s what almost everyone arrives at her door with.

She gave me the homework she sets her clients. It costs nothing, needs no partner, and most women have never once tried it.

Pauline reckons most of us are living with our brain, heart and genitals in separate postcodes. She has a fix for that, and you can start it tonight in front of the telly.

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Here’s what we cover:

The thing men do on the sofa every night that women were taught never to do

Why painful sex after menopause is treatable

The trauma technique that cleared decades of her own, after EMDR did nothing at all

What she said to a man in his thirties who was booked in for his third Peyronie’s operation

Where your libido disappears to when your brain decides sex isn’t safe

The one thing she wants women doing from perimenopause onwards, and almost nobody is

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Chapters

00:00 – Introduction & Sponsor Spotlight (OhMiBod)

00:26 – Episode Preview: Unlocking Midlife Passion & Somatic Sexology with Pauline Ryeland

01:30 – From Personal Healing to Intimacy Coaching: Pauline’s Journey

03:15 – Breaking the Silence: Why Seniors Are Reclaiming Their Sexual Wellbeing

05:40 – Somatic Sexology Explained: How Your Body Holds the Key to Pleasure

08:12 – Overcoming Midlife Libido Blockers & Emotional Disconnect

11:05 – Midlife Intimacy Guide (GITM Playbook Sponsor)

12:10 – Tantra & Sensual Touch: Redefining Intimacy Beyond Performance

15:45 – The Power of Pelvic Floor Awareness & Sacred Energy

19:20 – Navigating Body Image Changes and Self-Confidence After 50

22:50 – Simple Micro-Habits to Ignite Connection with Your Partner Today

26:15 – Vulnerability in Midlife Dating & Long-Term Relationships

29:40 – Closing Words: Why Desire Has No Expiration Date

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