Why Women Lose Their Libido (And How to Get It Back) | ft. Pauline Ryeland

Most women over 50 assume their libido went quiet because of their age. Pauline Ryeland says the brain switched it off deliberately, and she can usually tell you why.
Pauline is a certified sexological bodyworker, tantra teacher and trauma specialist based in Queensland, Australia. She trained in NLP, hypnotherapy and the Havening technique, and calls herself a libido expert because that’s what almost everyone arrives at her door with.
She gave me the homework she sets her clients. It costs nothing, needs no partner, and most women have never once tried it.
Pauline reckons most of us are living with our brain, heart and genitals in separate postcodes. She has a fix for that, and you can start it tonight in front of the telly.
Here’s what we cover:
The thing men do on the sofa every night that women were taught never to do
Why painful sex after menopause is treatable
The trauma technique that cleared decades of her own, after EMDR did nothing at all
What she said to a man in his thirties who was booked in for his third Peyronie’s operation
Where your libido disappears to when your brain decides sex isn’t safe
The one thing she wants women doing from perimenopause onwards, and almost nobody is
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Chapters
00:00 – Introduction & Sponsor Spotlight (OhMiBod)
00:26 – Episode Preview: Unlocking Midlife Passion & Somatic Sexology with Pauline Ryeland
01:30 – From Personal Healing to Intimacy Coaching: Pauline’s Journey
03:15 – Breaking the Silence: Why Seniors Are Reclaiming Their Sexual Wellbeing
05:40 – Somatic Sexology Explained: How Your Body Holds the Key to Pleasure
08:12 – Overcoming Midlife Libido Blockers & Emotional Disconnect
11:05 – Midlife Intimacy Guide (GITM Playbook Sponsor)
12:10 – Tantra & Sensual Touch: Redefining Intimacy Beyond Performance
15:45 – The Power of Pelvic Floor Awareness & Sacred Energy
19:20 – Navigating Body Image Changes and Self-Confidence After 50
22:50 – Simple Micro-Habits to Ignite Connection with Your Partner Today
26:15 – Vulnerability in Midlife Dating & Long-Term Relationships
29:40 – Closing Words: Why Desire Has No Expiration Date
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