The Truth About Modern Love Nobody Talks About | ft. Scot McKay

Everyone I know my age has a theory about why dating got so grim. My guest this week has a different one, and it stung a little.

Scot McKay has coached men and women through dating for twenty years, and in all that time, I’d never once interviewed a male dating coach. He’s blunt, a bit contrarian, and he made a case I wasn’t expecting.

Here’s what we cover:

Why the golden age of online dating died with the swipe (and what came after)

The “mutual surrender” has quietly replaced the war of the sexes

Why health became my number one dealbreaker (and no, I won’t apologise for it)

“Deserve what you want,” not “get what you deserve,” and what changes when you flip it

The one force no app, algorithm, or angry man online will ever switch off

If everyone else has given up on partnership, the people who haven’t just got the field to themselves. Scott calls it less competition. I call it the best reason I’ve heard to stay in the game.

Follow Scot here:

The Mountain Top Podcast

X

Facebook Group

Instagram

TikTok

Substack

YouTube

If you’re struggling with unreliable erections, check out my new program: https://www.stayfirmprogram.com

Ready to Go Deeper?

Upgrade to unlock more confidence, clarity, and pleasure in your intimate life.

As a paid subscriber, you’ll get:

✨ Full access to my sexy stories

🎙️ The complete archive of 175+ expert-led podcasts

💬 Entry to my private members-only chat room

📘 My 32-page guide: Sex Toys and Supplements for Thriving in Later Life

If you’re ready to explore new possibilities and feel fully supported, join today for £6.99/month or £49.99/year.