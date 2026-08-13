He Helped Invent Viagra What’s Next for Men’s Sexual Health? | FT. Dr. Arthur Burnett

What if the reason his erections changed has almost nothing to do with getting older, and everything to do with something nobody has checked?

Two of the men I loved died. Both of them experienced erectile dysfunction, and I read it as age. It seemed a reasonable assumption at the time. Men get older, erections get less reliable, and I was completely naive when it came to understanding the root cause of their problem.

“I almost equate erectile dysfunction with penile vascular dysfunction,” Dr Arthur Burnett told me. He wants men to hear an erection the way a cardiologist hears a heart murmur.

Dr Arthur Burnett is a urologist at Johns Hopkins whose lab uncovered the chemistry that made Viagra possible. Forty years on, he has serious reservations about what men do with it now.

If you have been quietly waiting for this to sort itself out, or watching someone you love wait, this conversation will change what you think you are dealing with.

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Here’s what we cover:

Why the pill has never once started an erection, and what that means for the nights it did nothing

How a man can be doing everything right and still watch it stop working

What his lab found when they went looking for the same response in women

Why he blames his own profession for what men aren’t told before a prostatectomy

What he does when he finds his own name on a supplement bottle

Follow Dr. Arthur Burnett Here:

Chapters

00:00 – Intro & Sponsor Spotlight (https://www.ohmibod.com/)

00:26 – Redefining Intimacy After 50: Welcoming Johns Hopkins Urologist Dr. Arthur Burnett

01:33 – Is Erectile Dysfunction Inevitable? Why Unreliable Erections Don’t Mean the End of Your Sex Life

02:18 – The Real Science Behind Viagra: What a Pioneering Researcher Wants Men to Know

04:29 – The Hidden Danger of Quick-Fix Online Prescriptions & Skipping Root Causes

07:24 – Removing the Shame: Why Men Must Stop Suffering in Silence

08:30 – Erectile Dysfunction as an Early Warning Sign for Heart & Vascular Health

10:19 – Does Viagra Work for Women? The Truth About Female Clitoral Blood Flow

12:31 – Sponsor Spotlight (GITM Playbook)

13:10 – Why the Blue Pill Doesn’t Work Without Mind-Body Synergy

16:23 – Rethinking Performance: Shifting Focus Beyond Penetrative Sex

17:06 – The Unspoken Trauma: What Doctors Often Miss in Prostate Cancer Care

19:39 – Innovations in Prostate Surgery: Preserving Nerve Function & Recovery

20:58 – Post-Surgery Rehabilitation: Do Vacuum Pumps & Therapy Devices Actually Work?

22:29 – How to Talk to Your Partner About Sexual Decline Without Losing Attraction

23:33 – Lifestyle Habits That Naturally Improve Blood Flow & Performance

24:30 – Nitric Oxide Supplements: Separating Hype from Real Medical Science

28:01 – Authentic Health: Ditching the “Marlboro Man” Myth & Taking Charge

29:24 – Outro & Community Links

Struggling with ED and want to avoid taking the blue pill? Our program will help you to uncover the root cause, take action and speak to your doctor with confidence. Go to https://www.stayfirmprogram.com .

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