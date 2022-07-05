Episode 3: Escorts, Sex Workers & Seniors

Share Sex Advice for Seniors

With apologies for Peter’s broken-jawed slurring, we present to you the episode in which we share our respective attitudes towards sex workers, both ethically and morally. Peter tells about his one-off experience in a German brothel back in the 1970s and Suzanne tells of the time she ended up, completely by accident, with a happy ending massage.

We discuss the Emma Thompson film, both of us having only viewed the trailer and we talk about why people might need to go to a sex worker and where you might go to find one, especially if you have a fetish that needs catering for and which can't be explored within your normal relationship. Equally, and linking to the last episode about disability and sex, it might well be that visiting a sex worker is a way to find what you are looking for, sexually.

Peter remains more doubtful about sex work and makes the point that class and economic necessity play a greater role than simply freedom of choice about where to find sex. Interestingly, from the starting point of discussing a film, we end up talking about the definition and politics of sex work and, without coming to a firm conclusion, agree that sex work is here to stay and that in certain circumstances it can be a way to find what you are looking for when all other avenues appear to be closed.

