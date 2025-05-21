Episode 142: The Taboo of No Sex: A New Perspective

What happens when you’re no longer having sex in a relationship and is there a space for a different type of intimacy when sexual intercourse is no longer present in it.

This is the topic I discussed with Leora Lightwoman, whom I have met previously, both on the show and in real life! As a tantric practitioner, Leora is familiar with meeting couples whom struggle with sexual desire but want to remain intimate with each other.

We delve into the liberation from traditional sexual roles, the importance of redefining sexual energy and connection, and the need to create space for intimacy. Leora emphasises curiosity and mystery in long-term relationships, the challenges of communication, and the significance of making intimacy a priority.

She also highlights the importance of playfulness, devotion, and honouring the body as it changes, ultimately celebrating transformation and new beginnings in sexual relationships.

I enjoyed hearing her practical tips for how to build and sustain a close relationship with one’s partner.

