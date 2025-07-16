Episode 150: Tantra, Unreliable Erections, and Rediscovering Yourself After 50

This week, I had the absolute pleasure of speaking with Dakini Leah, founder of Living in Tantra and a true ray of sunshine from Grand Junction, Colorado (even if she admits she misses tea with clotted cream).

We dove headfirst into the world of Tantra—what it is, what it isn’t, and why it’s definitely not just about long orgasms or bizarre religious rituals, thanks in no small part, to its association with Sting. Here’s a sneak peek at what we covered:

Erectile Dysfunction : Or as I prefer to call them, “unreliable erections.” We explored how Tantra can help men embrace this stage of life without shame, and even turn it into an opportunity for deeper intimacy.

Soft Lingam Techniques : We got into the nitty-gritty of why even a non-erect penis is still an incredible source of pleasure - Leah calls it ‘the wand of light’.

Libido Changes in Women : We talked about how midlife doesn’t mean the end of sensuality—in fact, it’s just the beginning of a richer, more radiant connection with yourself and your partner.

Grieving the Old You: Both Leah and I opened up about the process of letting go of who we used to be and embracing the new, more self-assured versions of ourselves. We agreed it’s not always easy, but it’s so worth it.

This episode is packed with practical tips, heartfelt moments, and lots of laughs (because let’s face it, sex after 50 is full of surprises). Plus, Leah shares free tantric exercises you can try tonight - be sure and check out her website.

Grab a cup of tea (or a glass of wine), settle in, and enjoy our chat!

00:00 Introduction to Tantra and Personal Journeys

02:48 The Essence of Tantra: Beyond Sexuality

05:39 Tantra for Midlife: Embracing Change and Sensuality

08:26 Unreliable Erections: A Tantric Perspective

11:23 Navigating Libido Changes in Women

14:24 The Importance of Self-Discovery in Relationships

17:01 Exploring Joy and Connection in Relationships

19:29 The Role of Tantra in Aging Gracefully

22:19 Grieving and Embracing New Selves

25:19 Conclusion: The Journey of Tantra and Self-Acceptance