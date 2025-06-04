Episode: Putting Sex Toys to the Test

One of the perks of my job is having the opportunity to try out a multitude of sex toys, many of which made it into my booklet and the people behind their creation.

Suki Dunham is the co-founder of OhMiBod, one of my sponsors, and is a pioneer in a predominantly male industry. During our conversation, we talk about her early days as a sex tech entrepreneur, the challenges of marketing sexual health products and the future of sex toys, especially around the integration of AI.

I’m a great believer that sex toys are there to enhance sexual pleasure and aren’t in competition with penises and vaginas but rather a way to increase stimulation, especially at an age when both women and men may find it difficult to orgasm.

All the OhMiBod products are incredibly well made and safe, and there are even toys such as the LoveLife Rev that Suki has designed especially for people with arthritis who may find more traditional toys challenging to grip.

