Breaking Taboos: Sex and Dating in Midlife

It’s always fun to talk to a fellow podcaster, especially someone like Karen Bigman, the host of the podcast Taboo to Truth: Life and Sex After 50. Karen is a certified sexuality educator and menopause sex and relationship coach, and she’s on a mission to help women over 50 embrace their sexuality and pleasure without shame.

Karen shared her incredible journey of self-discovery, which began after her divorce at 52, when she had her own “sexual awakening.” From awkward conversations with her gynacologist to discovering vibrators for the first time (doctor’s orders!), Karen’s candid and humorous take on her experiences was both inspiring and relatable.

We dove into topics like painful sex, the lack of education around vaginal estrogen and testosterone, and why women shouldn’t settle for discomfort or give up on pleasure. Karen also talked about her experiences with online dating, the challenges of navigating men with complex lives (or no savings!), and the importance of setting boundaries and knowing your own worth.

We laughed about ghosting, dating disasters, and the interesting (and sometimes baffling) reasons people give for ending things. Karen even shared her thoughts on how soon to have sex when dating and why it’s okay to break your own rules sometimes.

Karen also talked about her new online course, Hotter, Wiser, and Wilder, which is packed with practical advice on navigating ageing, improving your sex life, and even tips for dating and writing better profiles. She’s also building a private community to give people a safe space to ask those intimate questions they might feel too shy to ask anywhere else.

If you’ve ever felt like dating and sex in midlife is overwhelming or impossible, this episode is a reminder that it’s never too late to embrace your desires, have fun, and laugh along the way.

You can follow here on Instagram here.

You can find Karen’s website here and download a FREE Pleasure Playbook!

You can listen to her podcast, Taboo to Truth here!

00:00 Navigating Online Dating After 50

02:38 Breaking the Taboo: Conversations About Sex

05:29 The Journey to Sexual Awakening

08:24 The Importance of Sexual Health

11:10 Dating Disasters and Red Flags

14:04 Ghosting and Communication in Dating

17:03 Expectations and Realities of Dating

19:33 The Role of Sex in Relationships

22:27 Profiles and Authenticity in Online Dating

25:03 Future Plans and Community Building

