Still Getting Real: Dr. Susan Campbell on Love and Sex in Your 80s

In this episode of Sex Advice for Seniors, I had the pleasure of speaking with the remarkable Dr. Susan Campbell—psychologist, relationship coach, and author of Getting Real, The Couple’s Journey, From Triggered to Tranquil, and many more. Susan is in her 80s and in a loving relationship with a partner also in his 80s, and we had an open and wonderfully honest discussion about what sex, intimacy, and connection look like in our later years. She shared how she met her partner online in their mid‑70s, what makes their relationship thrive, and how they’ve both redefined pleasure as their bodies continue to change with age.

Susan’s approach to intimacy is warm, playful, and I enjoyed our conversation immensely. We talked about how scheduling “love dates,” using mirrors, dancing, experimenting with new erogenous zones, and finding humour in the realities of ageing all help keep things fun and sensual. She reminded me that sex doesn’t have to mean penetration to be satisfying - it’s about staying curious, laughing together, and remaining open to new ways of giving and receiving pleasure. She even confessed that her orgasms are better than ever at 84, which gives all of us something to look forward to!

What struck me most about Susan is her combination of wisdom and vulnerability. She spoke beautifully about accepting physical changes, supporting a partner through cognitive decline, and finding meaning and intimacy even as we experience loss. Her philosophy is all about honesty, compassion, and embracing life as it is — laughter, limitations, lust, and all. It’s truly inspiring to see what intimacy in your 80s can look like when you stay connected through communication, humour, and love.

00:00 Introduction to Aging and Sexuality

02:40 Navigating Online Dating in Later Life

05:32 The Evolution of Intimacy and Sexuality

08:04 The Importance of Communication in Relationships

10:47 Building Confidence and Resilience in Dating

13:45 Exploring Sexuality Beyond Penetration

16:15 The Role of Humor and Playfulness in Intimacy

19:07 Addressing Vulnerability and Loss in Aging

21:48 Intentionality in Sexual Relationships

24:26 Exploring Alternatives to Penetrative Sex

27:08 Creative Approaches to Intimacy

29:46 The Power of Vulnerability and Honesty in Relationships

Hi, I’m Suzanne, author of the bestseller ‘The Butcher, the Baker, the Candlestick Maker: An Erotic Memoir,’ pleasure seeker and curious about ways to improve our intimate relationships as we age.

Each week, I delve into a different aspects of sex, dating and relationships with an expert which I bring to you via the Sex Advice for Seniors podcast.

Once a week, I write or invite a guest to write a more personal story, which could be in the form of an erotic experience, a sex toy review or perhaps a new perspective, typically behind a paywall.

Alongside this Substack, I advocate for the right to sexual pleasure in later life through speaking engagements, attending conferences and other events, which your subscription helps to pay me to attend.

Being a subscriber has multiple benefits for you:

Receive my book, ‘Sex Toys & Supplements for Thriving in Later Life’

Join my private chat where you can ask questions of a personal nature

Helping to contribute to the conversation around sex and sexual health in later life

I’m grateful for each and every subscriber that pays £6.99 or £49.99 per year so do consider taking a subscription if you have the means to do so.

Thousands of people are saying, I’m so grateful Suzanne has taken on one of the big taboos because I wouldn’t have the confidence to do it. If you’d like to support me talking about sexual pleasure in later life, hit subscribe.

Hey, but don’t take it from me. Here’s what others say about Sex Advice for Seniors:

“Not enough older voices talking about sex. Are we just supposed to dry up and fade away?”

“I enjoy staying abreast of new ideas and learning new ways to please my wife.”

“Straight non judgmental information that relates to my needs.”