Redefining Intimacy: Sex, Ageing, and Emotional Connection

In this enlightening episode of Sex Advice for Seniors, I am joined by Dr. Rebecca Lahan, a licensed psychologist and certified sex therapist, to discuss the multiple challenges that older people experience in their quest for pleasurable sex, from physical limitations and hormonal shifts to the impact of medications. Dr. Lahan shares her insights on fostering emotional connection, adapting to physical changes, and debunking myths about ageing and libido.

We also discussed the rising rates of STIs among older adults, the importance of communication, and the need for education on sexual health in senior living and retirement communities. Touching on LGBTQ+ experiences and non-traditional relationships, this episode emphasises the importance of redefining intimacy and exploring sexuality authentically at any age.

Dr. Lahan offers practical advice, including safe practices, accommodations for physical limitations, and the role of healthcare professionals in supporting older adults’ sexual health.

For more resources, visit Dr. Lahan’s website at drrebeccalehann.com.

00:00 Introduction to Seniors and Sexuality

01:50 Understanding the Impact of Aging on Sexuality

05:37 The Role of Medications in Sexual Function

08:19 Debunking Myths About Seniors and Sex

11:10 Fostering Emotional Connection and Intimacy

12:59 Adapting Sexual Practices for Physical Limitations

16:31 Hormonal Changes and Their Effects on Sexuality

18:32 Addressing STIs in Older Adults

20:58 Supporting LGBTQ+ Seniors in Sexual Health

24:39 The Need for Broader Sexual Health Education

27:33 Future Directions in Sexual Health for Seniors

