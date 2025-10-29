Reclaiming Women’s Pleasure: Tackling Low Libido and Sexual Health with Michelle Jermy

In this episode of Sex Advice for Seniors, I welcome back Michelle Jermy, psychotherapist and founder of The Yoni Therapist, to discuss her groundbreaking work on women’s sexual health, low libido, and the often-overlooked relational aspects of desire.

Michelle shares her mission to help clinicians and patients better address issues like low libido, pain during penetration, and the pressures many women feel to “perform” sexually. While current clinical tools like the Female Sexual Function Index, which I have never heard mentioned previously, focus on biomedical factors, Michelle emphasises the need to explore relational and emotional dynamics.

She is developing a new toolkit to help clinicians ask deeper, more relevant questions, such as, “Do you feel pressured to have sex to maintain your relationship?” or “Do you know what brings you sexual pleasure?”

The conversation highlights how women’s sexual health is often dismissed or under explored in clinical settings. We discussed the importance of clinicians adopting a more expansive view of sex—not just focusing on penetration, but including a full spectrum of intimacy and pleasure. Michelle also stresses how understanding basic wellness factors, such as sleep, mental health, and physical touch, is essential for restoring desire. We tend to think of libido as purely driven by hormones, but as we discussed in this episode and I have discussed in previous conversations with doctors such as

, it’s much more complex than that!

Michelle’s upcoming research project aims to train clinicians and provide tools for better addressing women’s sexual health concerns. For patients, she advocates for proactive communication with healthcare providers, even suggesting template letters to help women articulate their needs confidently.

It’s so important that we normalise conversations about women’s pleasure and sexual health, in order to bridge the gap between patients and clinicians.

Check out Michelle's Website

