The Intersection of ADHD and Intimacy: Insights from Sabrina Baldini

In this week’s episode of Sex Advice for Seniors, I sat down with Sabrina Baldini, a TED speaker, sex educator, and self-proclaimed “geriatric millennial,” to explore how ADHD impacts sex, relationships, and intimacy. As someone diagnosed with ADHD herself, Sabrina provided fascinating insights into how neurodivergence shapes sexual behavior and emotional dynamics. And, if you’ve ever wondered whether you may have ADHD, then this conversation may turn out to be a real eye opener!

ADHD often manifests as extremes, hyperfocus or complete disinterest, which can significantly impact sexual experiences. Sabrina explained how people with ADHD may experience intense bursts of desire or crave novelty to stay engaged. This drive for dopamine can lead to risky behaviours, but it can also be channeled into creative ways to keep sex exciting, such as role play, sexting, or trying new activities.

We discussed the challenges of mismatched sex drives, emotional regulation, and rejection sensitivity, which are common for people with ADHD. Sabrina highlighted how kink can be a powerful tool for those with ADHD, as its structure and clear boundaries provide a sense of safety and reduce the risk of failure. From brats and power dynamics to playful exploration, kink offers an outlet for creativity and novelty while fostering connection.

Sabrina also illuminated the broader need to redefine sex as more than just penetration. By expanding our understanding of intimacy and pleasure, we can create more fulfilling connections… whether or not ADHD is part of the equation.

This conversation was a real eye opener for me and if you’re curious about the intersection of neurodivergence and intimacy, I encourage you to have a listen! Whether you’re neurotypical or neurodivergent, Sabrina reminds us to stay curious, playful, and open to exploring what works for you and your partner.

You can find Sabrina’s website here.

00:00 Introduction to ADHD and Sex Life

02:46 Understanding ADHD and Its Impact on Relationships

05:33 Neurodivergence and Sexual Health

08:23 The Role of Novelty in Sexual Engagement

11:20 Authority Dynamics in Sexual Relationships

13:57 Hyperfocus and Its Effects on Sexual Experience

16:54 Navigating Rejection Sensitivity in Relationships

19:45 Kink as a Tool for ADHD and Sexual Exploration

22:43 Defining Sex and Intimacy

25:35 Conclusion and Final Thoughts on ADHD and Sexuality

