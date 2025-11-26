From Silence to Satisfaction: Talking Sex and Midlife Empowerment

In this episode of Sex Advice for Seniors, I sit down with writer

, author of

. Angela and I first connected on Substack, and it was great to finally chat about her journey as both a writer and a woman redefining life after 50. She told me how the idea for her book actually began decades ago, when she was 35, and how rediscovering those old notes after retiring inspired her to start again, this time exploring transformation, self-discovery, and pleasure from a midlife perspective.

The Real Girl’s Guide to Over 55s

Angela was wonderfully candid about her own sexual awakening. She spoke about learning to understand her body, discovering self-pleasure in her 40s after her divorce, and how finding a caring, open partner helped her reclaim her desires without shame. I really related to so much of what she shared - especially how exhausting it can be to write and reflect deeply on these topics while living them. We also talked about how difficult it can be for women of our generation to have open conversations about sex and the body, given how little information and support we had growing up.

What be both share a belief that pleasure doesn’t have an expiration date. We talked about women in their 50s, 60s, and beyond who are finally finding the language and courage to talk about sex, menopause, and libido without embarrassment. We agreed that doctors often downplay these issues, and that we have to become our own advocates. Our conversation reminded me that reclaiming pleasure, at any age, is important and possible because desire doesn’t retire.

You can find Angela here.

00:00 Introduction to Substack and Its Community

01:42 The Birth of The Real Girl’s Guide

04:21 Reclaiming Sexual Power After 50

10:16 The Impact of Upbringing on Sexual Awareness

14:55 Exploring Pleasure and Self-Discovery

19:20 The Importance of Communication in Relationships

24:14 Navigating Sexuality in Later Life

32:01 The Ongoing Journey of Sexual Empowerment

