Sex Advice for Seniors Podcast
Breaking the Silence: Women's Pain and Pleasure
In conversation with psychotherapist and sexologist Suzannah Weiss
Dec 24, 2025

In this conversation, I speak with psychotherapist and sexologist Suzannah Weiss about women’s sexual health, the challenges we face, and why it’s so important for us to advocate for our own needs. We discuss her book Eve’s Blessing, which explores how pain has been normalised in women’s lives and why healthcare systems need to respond more effectively.

We also talk about empowerment, objectification, and the vital role of consent, especially in the context of sexual assault. Together, we explore how women can navigate their sexuality post‑menopause and the importance of finding healthcare providers who truly support us.

Chapters

00:00 Introduction to Sex Advice for Seniors

01:21 Eve’s Blessing: Women’s Sexual Health and Pain

05:30 The Importance of Healthcare in Women’s Sexuality

10:11 Subjectified: Empowerment and Objectification

17:29 Healing Through Narrative: Sexual Assault and Consent

23:05 Navigating Sexuality Post-Menopause

26:45 Conclusion and Resources

www.suzannahweiss.com
https://www.psychologytoday.com/profile/1549106

https://www.amazon.com/Eves-Blessing-Uncovering-Pleasure-Behind/dp/1509566171/

https://www.amazon.com/Subjectified-Becoming-Subject-Suzannah-Weiss/dp/150956019X

