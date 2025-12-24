Breaking the Silence: Women's Pain and Pleasure

In this conversation, I speak with psychotherapist and sexologist Suzannah Weiss about women’s sexual health, the challenges we face, and why it’s so important for us to advocate for our own needs. We discuss her book Eve’s Blessing, which explores how pain has been normalised in women’s lives and why healthcare systems need to respond more effectively.
We also talk about empowerment, objectification, and the vital role of consent, especially in the context of sexual assault. Together, we explore how women can navigate their sexuality post‑menopause and the importance of finding healthcare providers who truly support us.
Chapters
00:00 Introduction to Sex Advice for Seniors
01:21 Eve’s Blessing: Women’s Sexual Health and Pain
05:30 The Importance of Healthcare in Women’s Sexuality
10:11 Subjectified: Empowerment and Objectification
17:29 Healing Through Narrative: Sexual Assault and Consent
23:05 Navigating Sexuality Post-Menopause
26:45 Conclusion and Resources
www.suzannahweiss.com
https://www.psychologytoday.com/profile/1549106
https://www.amazon.com/Eves-Blessing-Uncovering-Pleasure-Behind/dp/1509566171/
https://www.amazon.com/Subjectified-Becoming-Subject-Suzannah-Weiss/dp/150956019X
