The Lie Women Were Taught About Sex and Marriage

What do we learn about sex when no one talks about pleasure?

In this episode of Sex Advice for Seniors, clinical psychologist Dr. La Keita Carter (Dr. L) joined me for a powerful, honest conversation about sex, silence, and the myths surrounding women of colour and intimacy. We explore how cultural messages, shame, and generational “don’t bring a baby into this house” rules shape sexual desire, relationships, and self-worth, often long into adulthood.

Dr. L breaks down the difference between sexual interest and sexual activity, why so many women feel obligated to have sex they don’t want, and how the “strong woman” stereotype leaves little room for softness in the bedroom.

A thoughtful, eye-opening discussion about pleasure, power, and why whatever we’re silent about often carries the most shame.

🎧 Listen now and join the conversation.

Find Dr. La Keita Carter here

00:00 Introduction to Dr. La Keita Carter

00:54 Understanding Sexuality and Trauma

01:59 Cultural Assumptions About Women of Color

03:44 The Silence Surrounding Sexual Education

05:19 The Role of Pleasure in Sexuality

09:14 Duty vs. Desire in Sexual Relationships

10:45 Masturbation and Self-Exploration

12:45 The Importance of Orgasms

15:22 Strength and Vulnerability in the Bedroom

17:58 The Exhaustion of Being Strong

20:42 Historical Perspectives on Women of Color and Sexuality

22:25 Over-Sexualization of Women of Color

25:48 The Male Perspective on Sexuality

27:24 The Importance of Language in Gender Discussions

31:37 Ending the Cycle of Shame

Unlock even more pleasure, clarity, and confidence in your intimate life by becoming a paid subscriber.

You’ll gain full access to every weekly blog, the complete archive of 150+ expert-led podcasts, the private chat room for candid Q&A, and my 32‑page guide Sex Toys and Supplements for Thriving in Later Life.

If you’re ready to deepen your knowledge, explore new possibilities, and feel fully supported on your journey, upgrade today only £6.99/month or £49.99/year.