Dating After Loss: Redefining Love and Intimacy After Widowhood

What happens to sexual desire after loss?



In this episode of Sex Advice for Seniors, I have the pleasure of speaking with entrepreneur and widow Nicky Wake of Chapter 2 Dating about Widow’s Fire—the intense, often overwhelming surge of desire many widows experience after losing a partner. It was certainly a feeling I recognise from my own experience, following the death of a partner, that led to the sexual journey that became the basis of my erotic memoir, ‘The Butcher, the Baker, the Candlestick Maker.’

Now you can hear Nicky’s very candid personal story, the shock of modern dating, and how grief, loneliness, and physical longing collide in powerful ways.



Explore sex, guilt, confidence, hookup culture, and why later-life relationships don’t need to follow outdated rules. You can reclaim pleasure, stay safe, and give yourself permission to want more… on your own terms.

00:00 Introduction to Widow’s Fire and Dating After Loss

01:12 Nikki’s Journey: From Widowhood to Dating

03:35 Understanding Widow’s Fire: The Need for Intimacy

04:47 Launching Chapter Two Dating and Widow’s Fire

10:47 Building a Community: The Widow Collective

16:57 Dating Tips for Widows and Widowers

22:42 Navigating Modern Relationships and Expectations

29:08 Future Endeavors: Sober Love and Community Support

