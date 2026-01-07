Desire Never Retires: Vulnerability, Sex, and the Best Love of a Lifetime

As soon as I saw Dr. Nikki Monti’s photo, an older woman with her streak of blue in her dark hair, I thought, we’re going to get along. A psychotherapist, who also calls herself a ‘thought healer,’ Nikki has appeared on a variety of high profile TV shows such as Keeping up with the Kardashians and recently published a memoir, ‘The Divine Traumedy of Nicki Joy: A True Grime Tale.’

This is a woman with a colourful past that includes three marriages, the first two short and chaotic, intertwined with drugs, alcoholism, violence and very brutal sex, which she now sees as reflecting how badly she treated herself. Her third lasted three decades and ended with the death of her partner, who following a prostatectomy, decided sex was over for both of them.

Without wishing to spoil this very lively episode, her current partner, whom also had a prostatectomy, chose a very different path, embracing creativity, sensuality and adaptation, and with him she describes having the best sex of her life.

Nikki is the living embodiment of my catchphrase ‘desire never retires’ and proof that, as she says, “older people can have rich sex lives if they stay in their bodies and stop running from themselves.” I encourage you to have a listen.

You can find Dr. Nikki Monti here:

https://www.instagram.com/drnickimonti

All her books and her website is available here:

https://stucknomore.com/books/

01:43 Exploring Relationships and Marriages

04:20 Lessons from Past Marriages

08:40 Navigating Love After Loss

10:21 The Importance of Sexuality and Intimacy

18:17 Finding Connection Beyond Type

27:46 Rising into Love and Self-Discovery

If you like this episode, and you’re a man who has also had a prostatectomy, you might find these two other episodes useful:

The Intersection of Prostate Cancer and Sexual Function Suzanne Noble · August 20, 2025 Join me, Suzanne Noble, as I chat with the brilliant Dr. Pete Tsambarlis, an associate professor of urology at Northwestern University, who knows more about prostates than most of us know about our morning coffee! Dr. Tsambarlis was introduced to me by a patient of his, fellow Substacker Read full story

Unlock even more pleasure, clarity, and confidence in your intimate life by becoming a paid subscriber.

You’ll gain full access to every weekly blog, the complete archive of 150+ expert-led podcasts, the private chat room for candid Q&A, and my 32‑page guide Sex Toys and Supplements for Thriving in Later Life.

If you’re ready to deepen your knowledge, explore new possibilities, and feel fully supported on your journey, upgrade today only £6.99/month or £49.99/year.

I rely on your financial support to help produce each weekly episode of the podcast and blog post. Do consider becoming a paid subscriber if you can.