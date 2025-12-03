Replanting Desire: How to Grow an Authentic Sex Life in Midlife and Beyond

In this episode of Sex Advice for Seniors, I had a blast talking with Lauren Elise Rogers, a certified holistic sexuality educator and embodied intimacy coach based in West Virginia. Lauren introduced me to a fascinating idea she calls weeding our sexual gardens—a powerful metaphor for examining and removing outdated sexual beliefs that no longer serve …
