Sex Advice for Seniors

Sex Advice for Seniors

Sex Advice for Seniors
Sex Advice for Seniors Podcast
Replanting Desire: How to Grow an Authentic Sex Life in Midlife and Beyond
0:00
-33:03

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Sex Advice for Seniors

Replanting Desire: How to Grow an Authentic Sex Life in Midlife and Beyond

An interview with Lauren Elise Rogers
Suzanne Noble's avatar
Lauren Elise Rogers's avatar
Suzanne Noble
and
Lauren Elise Rogers
Dec 03, 2025
∙ Paid

In this episode of Sex Advice for Seniors, I had a blast talking with Lauren Elise Rogers, a certified holistic sexuality educator and embodied intimacy coach based in West Virginia. Lauren introduced me to a fascinating idea she calls weeding our sexual gardens—a powerful metaphor for examining and removing outdated sexual beliefs that no longer serve …

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Sex Advice for Seniors to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Suzanne Noble
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture