Reclaiming Pleasure: Aging, Advocacy, and Intersectional Sexual Justice

In this episode of Sex Advice for Seniors, I sat down with Marie Morice, whom I have met in real life! She’s a clinical sexologist and advocate for sexual health, and we spoke about the importance of sexual justice and its intersection with ageing, pleasure, and health. With World Sexual Health Day as a backdrop, we explore the theme of sexual justice—ensuring everyone, regardless of age, gender, or ability, has access to sexual health, autonomy, and pleasure.
Marie shares her insights on societal stigmas around older adults’ sexuality, the unique challenges faced by LGBTQIA+ individuals and those with disabilities, and the critical need for intersectionality in sexual health advocacy. We also discuss the impact of climate change on women’s reproductive rights, access to healthcare, and the harmful chemicals present in intimate products.
Marie has recently designed Pleasure Atelier workshops, to help midlife and older women reclaim their relationship with pleasure and wellness, introducing them to innovative sex toys and emphasising the importance of embracing fun and pleasure in everyday life.
For more information, visit Marie’s work at the Women’s Environmental Network or join her Pleasure Atelier workshops.
00:00 Introduction to Sexual Health and Justice
02:45 Understanding Sexual Justice
05:54 Barriers to Sexual Health for Older Adults
08:44 Cultural Perspectives on Sexual Health
11:28 The Impact of Climate Change on Sexual Health
14:16 Access to Sexual Health Services
17:08 The Role of Pleasure in Sexual Health
19:43 Advocacy for Women’s Health Products
22:42 The Pleasure Atelier and Reclaiming Pleasure
