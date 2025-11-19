Reclaiming Pleasure: Aging, Advocacy, and Intersectional Sexual Justice

In this episode of Sex Advice for Seniors, I sat down with Marie Morice, whom I have met in real life! She’s a clinical sexologist and advocate for sexual health, and we spoke about the importance of sexual justice and its intersection with ageing, pleasure, and health. With World Sexual Health Day as a backdrop, we explore the theme of sexual justice—ensuring everyone, regardless of age, gender, or ability, has access to sexual health, autonomy, and pleasure.

Marie shares her insights on societal stigmas around older adults’ sexuality, the unique challenges faced by LGBTQIA+ individuals and those with disabilities, and the critical need for intersectionality in sexual health advocacy. We also discuss the impact of climate change on women’s reproductive rights, access to healthcare, and the harmful chemicals present in intimate products.

Marie has recently designed Pleasure Atelier workshops, to help midlife and older women reclaim their relationship with pleasure and wellness, introducing them to innovative sex toys and emphasising the importance of embracing fun and pleasure in everyday life.

For more information, visit Marie’s work at the Women’s Environmental Network or join her Pleasure Atelier workshops.

00:00 Introduction to Sexual Health and Justice

02:45 Understanding Sexual Justice

05:54 Barriers to Sexual Health for Older Adults

08:44 Cultural Perspectives on Sexual Health

11:28 The Impact of Climate Change on Sexual Health

14:16 Access to Sexual Health Services

17:08 The Role of Pleasure in Sexual Health

19:43 Advocacy for Women’s Health Products

22:42 The Pleasure Atelier and Reclaiming Pleasure

Hi, I’m Suzanne, author of the bestseller ‘The Butcher, the Baker, the Candlestick Maker: An Erotic Memoir,’ pleasure seeker and curious about ways to improve our intimate relationships as we age.

Each week, I delve into a different aspects of sex, dating and relationships with an expert which I bring to you via the Sex Advice for Seniors podcast.

Once a week, I write or invite a guest to write a more personal story, which could be in the form of an erotic experience, a sex toy review or perhaps a new perspective, typically behind a paywall.

Alongside this Substack, I advocate for the right to sexual pleasure in later life through speaking engagements, attending conferences and other events, which your subscription helps to pay me to attend.

Being a subscriber has multiple benefits for you:

Receive my book, ‘Sex Toys & Supplements for Thriving in Later Life’

Join my private chat where you can ask questions of a personal nature

Helping to contribute to the conversation around sex and sexual health in later life

I’m grateful for each and every subscriber that pays £6.99 or £49.99 per year so do consider taking a subscription if you have the means to do so.

Hey, but don’t take it from me. Here’s what others say about Sex Advice for Seniors:

“Not enough older voices talking about sex. Are we just supposed to dry up and fade away?”

“I enjoy staying abreast of new ideas and learning new ways to please my wife.”

“Straight non judgmental information that relates to my needs.”