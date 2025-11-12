From Style to Sensuality: Sarah Ward on Reclaiming Pleasure and Shedding Shame

Sarah Ward helps people get undressed — literally and emotionally.

As a Certified Sexologist and Somatic Sex Coach, she guides clients to reconnect with their bodies, reclaim their pleasure, and shed shame rooted in religious and cultural conditioning.

Before this, Sarah spent a decade as a wardrobe stylist and art director, with over 5,000+ photo shoots under her belt, to help clients feel confident fully clothed. Now, she helps them feel even better in their own skin.

During this episode we explored the complexities of intimacy, communication, and sexual desires, particularly for older adults. We talked about the challenge of asking for what one wants in the bedroom, which I suspect, isn’t solely a problem of the Boomer and beyond generation, but is challenging at any stage of adult life! We also spoke about the impact of hormones on libido, and the importance of trust and safety in relationships.

Our conversation also delved into the concept of erotic blueprints, which is Sarah’s area of expertise, and how understanding different desires can enhance sexual experiences. Ultimately, it all boils down to the need for open communication and the courage to explore fantasies without fear.

As a FREE gift, Sarah invites you to download The Sensual Embodiment Guide, which is a 12-page ebook with an audio practice that listeners can use to help reconnect with their sensual selves.

Why Subscribe to Sex Advice for Seniors? Because Desire Never Retires.

Hi, I’m Suzanne Noble, author of the bestselling The Butcher, the Baker, the Candlestick Maker: An Erotic Memoir, and passionate advocate for sexual pleasure at every age. If you’re curious about improving your intimate relationships as you age, then Sex Advice for Seniors is your ultimate resource.

For just £6.99/month, you’ll unlock a wealth of benefits designed to inspire, educate, and empower you to live a more fulfilled, pleasure-filled life:

What You’ll Get as a Subscriber:

Exclusive Content : Every week, I share personal stories, erotic experiences, podcast highlights, sex toy reviews, or fresh perspectives—all behind a paywall for subscribers only.

Practical Resources : Receive a free copy of my book Sex Toys & Supplements for Thriving in Later Life, packed with tools to enhance your pleasure.

Private Access : Join a private chat community where you can ask me (or other members) personal questions in a supportive, judgment-free space.

Advocacy in Action: Your subscription helps me advocate for sexual pleasure in later life, from speaking at events to distributing practical guides like Sex Toys for Thriving in Later Life. Together, we can smash those final taboos around aging and intimacy.

Why Our Readers Love It:

“Not enough older voices talking about sex. Are we just supposed to dry up and fade away?”

“I enjoy staying abreast of new ideas and learning new ways to please my wife.”

“Straight non-judgmental information that relates to my needs.”

By subscribing, you’re not just accessing valuable content—you’re joining a movement to challenge outdated taboos and celebrate the joy of intimacy at every stage of life.

Let’s keep the conversation going. For just £6.99/month (or £49.99/year), you can help ensure that the right to pleasure and connection doesn’t end with age.