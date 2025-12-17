Navigating Relationship Dynamics in Modern Love

Today on Sex Advice for Seniors, I’m speaking with Dr. Tammy Nelson, a sex and relationship expert, psychotherapist, author, and host of The Trouble with Sex. Tammy joins me from Los Angeles to talk about her book Open Monogamy, a title that grabbed me immediately. We explore what “open” and “monogamy” can mean today, why relationship agreements are no longer one‑size‑fits‑all, and how couples can navigate changing needs, fantasies, jealousy, and long‑term desire with honesty, integrity, and transparency.

In an era where traditional relationship models are being challenged, Dr. Tammy Nelson’s concept of “open monogamy” is gaining traction. This innovative idea invites couples to explore their commitments openly, redefining what monogamy means in today’s world.

I’m curious to know - what does commitment mean to you?

00:00 Introduction to Open Monogamy

02:32 The Concept of Open Monogamy

05:31 Navigating Relationship Changes

08:17 Communication in Relationships

11:03 Defining Monogamy and Non-Monogamy

14:01 Jealousy and Relationship Dynamics

16:33 The Role of Appreciation in Relationships

19:35 Fantasies and Their Impact on Relationships

22:26 Conclusion and Key Takeaways

You can find Dr. Tammy Nelson here.

Browse Dr. Tammy Nelson’s eBooks here.

Unlock even more pleasure, clarity, and confidence in your intimate life by becoming a paid subscriber.

You’ll gain full access to every weekly blog, the complete archive of 150+ expert-led podcasts, the private chat room for candid Q&A, and my 32‑page guide Sex Toys and Supplements for Thriving in Later Life.

If you’re ready to deepen your knowledge, explore new possibilities, and feel fully supported on your journey, upgrade today only £6.99/month or £49.99/year.