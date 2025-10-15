Breaking Taboos: Exploring Pegging and Pleasure with Luna Matata

On this week’s episode, I covered a topic I’ve never covered before: pegging. So strap onto your strap-on, this is going to be an out there ride!

Joining me was Luna Matatas, a Toronto-based sex and pleasure educator with 15+ years of experience in kink, anal play, and Femdom. Luna’s expertise and humour made this conversation both fun and very spicy.

Pegging, in simple terms, is when a cisgender woman uses a strap-on dildo to penetrate a cisgender male partner. Beyond the physical act, it explores vulnerability and gender role subversion, which many find deeply thrilling. Or not.

When it comes to pegging, my personal experience is that it’s like Marmite - the sticky brown stuff that the British love to put on their bread that tastes of beef stock. It’s personal whether you love it or loathe it. (Maybe that’s not quite the right analogy but I’m certain you know what I mean). And same goes for pegging. I know men whom became obsessed after a pegging session and a bigger group that think that any form of anal play means they are almost certainly gay.

My personal opinion is that exploring our errogonous zones is one of life’s greatest pleasures so why should bums be off limit? However, when it comes to pegging, there are a few ground rules that make the whole experience much more pleasurable.

Here are Luna’s practical tips:

Preparation Matters: Start small, warm up with external stimulation, and always use plenty of lube. As Luna says, “If you think you have enough lube, add more.” Communication is Key: When bringing up pegging, focus on the feelings or desires behind the fantasy. This opens the door to mutual exploration without pressure. Aftercare is Essential: Emotional and physical check-ins post-pegging are vital. Whether it’s cuddling, talking, or a warm bath, aftercare helps everyone feel grounded.

We also discussed how societal attitudes toward pleasure and masculinity are shifting, with younger generations embracing curiosity and shedding shame.

This conversation was a reminder to stay curious and open to new experiences. Luna was an absolute hoot, and I can’t wait to have her back to dive into more topics like Femdom. Until next time, take care and remember: desire doesn’t retire!

00:00 Introduction to Pegging and Its Appeal

02:51 Understanding the Mechanics of Pegging

05:38 The Emotional Aspects of Pegging

08:28 Power Dynamics in Pegging

11:19 Communication and Consent in Pegging

14:20 Tools and Techniques for Pegging

17:08 Building Confidence in Pegging

19:47 Aftercare and Recovery

22:50 Societal Changes and Attitudes Towards Pegging

You can find Luna Matatas here.

Discover Luna Matatas Workshops

