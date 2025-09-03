The RV Trip that Led to a Relationship Reboot

Have you ever thought about packing it all in - giving up your home and hitting the road with no long terms plans in sight?

Recently I’ve met a few people, in their 40s and above, who have done this, adopting the nomad lifestyle. One is my friend, whom I met when he came to live with me for three months, which has become an annual occurrence,

.

A woman whom I met via a Lovehoney campaign in which we featured, Tina Pemberton, whom is active on TikTok, is shortly going travelling with her son for a few months and then exploring the world on her own.

, my latest guest is another, who shared her on transformative journey of self-discovery, including a life-changing RV trip that revealed the importance of facing fears and embracing change. Together, we discussed how to shake up long-term relationships, the application of design thinking to life changes, and the significance of curiosity, openness, and optimism in fostering intimacy and personal growth.

Marni’s story is inspirational and, as someone who is now considering my next winter destination (currently looking like Thailand), emphasises the importance of taking small steps towards change and how to empower others to embrace their own transformations.

You can find Marni’s website here.

Her Substack is here.

Chapters

00:00 Introduction to Life Transformation

01:57 The RV Experience: A Journey of Self-Discovery

09:44 Shaking Up Long-Term Relationships

11:02 Design Thinking for Life Changes

14:44 Reviving Intimacy Through New Experiences

19:15 Empowering Others to Embrace Change

22:48 Applying Design Thinking to Relationships

28:53 Curiosity, Openness, and Optimism in Life

What’s this about?

Hi, I’m Suzanne, author of the bestseller ‘The Butcher, the Baker, the Candlestick Maker: An Erotic Memoir,’ pleasure seeker and curious about ways to improve our intimate relationships as we age.

Each week, I delve into a different aspects of sex, dating and relationships with an expert which I bring to you via the Sex Advice for Seniors podcast.

Once a week, I write or invite a guest to write a more personal story, which could be in the form of an erotic experience, a sex toy review or perhaps a new perspective, typically behind a paywall.

Alongside this Substack, I advocate for the right to sexual pleasure in later life through speaking engagements, attending conferences and other events, which your subscription helps to pay me to attend.

