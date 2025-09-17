Bridging Desire Gaps: How to Reignite Intimacy After 50

On this episode of Sex Advice for Seniors, I had the pleasure of chatting with Susan Morgan Taylor, a somatic sex therapist from beautiful North Carolina. Susan works with couples to help them reconnect with their bodies and each other, using somatic methods to explore desire and intimacy. If you’ve ever wondered how to reignite the spark or expand your idea of pleasure, this episode will inspire you!

Susan explained that somatic sex therapy focuses on the body and sensations rather than just talking things through. She shared how couples can learn to notice what feels good, express their desires, and explore different types of touch—beyond the obvious areas. It’s about slowing down, paying attention, and creating space for pleasure to unfold naturally. I loved Susan’s reminder that pleasure and orgasm aren’t things someone gives you; they’re already inside you, waiting to be unlocked.

We also tackled the common issue of mismatched libidos in relationships. Susan’s take? Stop blaming each other! Instead, understand how you’re both wired differently and learn to meet in the middle. She shared some brilliant tips, like finding your voice to express what you want and being open to what your partner needs. As Susan said, “What would change if you took 100% responsibility for your own pleasure?” A game-changing question, right?

If you’re curious to learn more, check out Susan’s website, pathwaytopleasure.com, where you’ll find her retreats, masterclasses, and even a free ebook. She also hosts a great podcast called Sex Talk Cafe. This conversation was such a fun and eye-opening reminder that it’s never too late to explore new paths to pleasure and connection.

Chapters

00:00 Introduction to Somatic Sex Therapy

02:57 Understanding Somatic Practices

04:45 Benefits for Older Couples

07:30 Exploring Erogenous Zones

09:50 The Pleasure Keys Process

12:01 The Power of Light Touch

15:45 Types of Touch in Intimacy

16:22 Desire Discrepancy in Relationships

20:03 Navigating Sexual Expectations

21:23 Finding Your Pathway to Pleasure

24:31 The Importance of Communication

27:06 Empowerment in Relationships

29:10 Feedback and Desire

31:04 Finding Your Voice

