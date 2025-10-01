Love Me: How Exploring Intimacy Transformed Marianne's Life

Marianne Power is the author of Love Me, a book chronicling her journey to reclaim her sexuality and confidence through exploring tantra and workshops on intimacy. Marianne shares her initial hesitation when first invited to a tantra retreat, describing it as terrifying, especially given her Irish Catholic upbringing and years of feeling disconnected from her sexuality. However, curiosity and a desire for deeper self-understanding led her to attend, and despite her fears, it became a life-changing experience.

She recounts her first retreat with tantra teacher Jan Day, whom I have interviewed for the podcast previously, where she faced exercises that challenged her preconceptions about touch, intimacy, and vulnerability. From walking toward strangers and making eye contact to simply saying "yes" or "no" to touch, she learned to confront insecurities and discover her true desires. For Marianne, the experience wasn’t just about sex; it was about reconnecting with her body, understanding her boundaries, and realizing that others shared similar fears and struggles.

Through this journey, Mary Ann also explored other tools and perspectives, such as reading The Ethical Slut, which helped her embrace a non-traditional lifestyle of "friends and lovers." She’s now confident that happiness doesn’t have to follow the societal script of marriage and children. Writing her book allowed her to share this message openly, despite initial fears about how her family and friends might react. She found that being honest about her experiences has inspired others to reconsider their own paths to intimacy and self-acceptance.

Looking ahead, Marianne continues living her unconventional life while working on her next book, Pay Me, which will explore her relationship with money and financial struggles. Her journey serves as a reminder that it’s never too late to explore intimacy, challenge societal expectations, and live authentically. Whether through tantra workshops, self-help books, or simply honest conversations, Marianne’s story demonstrates that reinvention is possible - no matter what your age!

