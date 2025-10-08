Menopause, Misdiagnosis, and Modern Solutions: A Conversation with Dr. Shirin Lakhani

In this episode of Sex Advice for Seniors, I had the pleasure of speaking with Dr Shirin Lakhani, a GP, trained aesthetic technician, and founder of Elite Aesthetics, whom I first encountered during a preview for an upcoming Menopause Event called Pause and met in person this past weekend!

Our conversation explored the often-overlooked topic of sexual health and intimacy as we age, a subject on which we have a mutual interest!

Dr Lakhani’s work, including her Check Your Vulva campaign, encourages women to understand and embrace their anatomy, helping them recognise what’s normal and advocate for their health. (During the preview event the audience, composed mainly of women, were handed hand mirrors with Dr. Lakhani demonstrating the correct way to ‘check our vulva’ - fully clothed, I might add!).

We also discussed the lack of adequate menopause training for healthcare professionals, which often leads to women being dismissed or misdiagnosed when seeking help for conditions like genitourinary syndrome of menopause (GSM).

One of the highlights of our conversation was learning about the O-Shot and P-Shot treatments, which use platelet-rich plasma (PRP) to regenerate tissues and improve sexual function for both men and women. Dr Lakhani explained how these therapies enhance sensitivity, lubrication, and blood flow, making them effective solutions for issues such as painful sex, erectile dysfunction, and even stress incontinence.

For women with hormone-sensitive conditions, such as breast cancer survivors, the O-Shot provides a non-hormonal alternative to treatments like estrogen. These cutting-edge therapies are a game-changer, offering hope and healing to so many.

We also spoke about the importance of pelvic floor health, particularly for recovery after prostate surgery or childbirth. Dr Lakhani introduced me to advanced devices she uses in her practise that deliver thousands of pelvic floor contractions in just minutes, allowing patients to strengthen their pelvic muscles in ways they couldn’t achieve on their own. For men recovering from prostate cancer surgery, this kind of therapy can significantly reduce incontinence and improve erectile function - a real game changer.

Finally, we addressed the challenges of diagnosing and treating lichen sclerosus, a condition that can cause severe discomfort and is often mistaken for other issues like thrush. Dr Lakhani shared how PRP and radio frequency microneedling can restore tissue health and improve the quality of life for those affected.

This episode reinforced for me the importance of normalising conversations about sexual health at any age. We need better education, improved communication with healthcare providers, and greater access to treatments that can restore intimacy and joy in our lives.

To find out more about Dr. Shirin Lakhani, visit her website here.

00:00 Introduction to Menopause and Sexual Health

02:39 The Importance of Sexual Health Education

05:43 Understanding Menopause and Its Impact

08:22 Innovative Treatments: O-Shot and P-Shot Explained

11:12 Addressing Concerns: Hormones and Cancer Risks

14:09 The Role of Communication in Sexual Health

17:11 Success Stories and Future Campaigns

19:25 Understanding Gender Differences in Anatomy and Perception

20:05 The Importance of Pelvic Floor Health

23:59 Exploring Lichen Sclerosis: Causes and Treatments

28:34 Misdiagnosis and Awareness in Women's Health

33:23 Addressing Vaginal Atrophy and Its Treatment

Hi, I’m Suzanne, author of the bestseller ‘The Butcher, the Baker, the Candlestick Maker: An Erotic Memoir,’ pleasure seeker and curious about ways to improve our intimate relationships as we age.

Each week, I delve into a different aspects of sex, dating and relationships with an expert which I bring to you via the Sex Advice for Seniors podcast.

Once a week, I write or invite a guest to write a more personal story, which could be in the form of an erotic experience, a sex toy review, podcast highlights or perhaps a new perspective, typically behind a paywall.

Alongside this Substack, I advocate for the right to sexual pleasure in later life through speaking engagements, attending conferences and other events, which your subscription helps to pay me to attend and to distribute printed booklets of ‘Sex Toys for Thriving in Later Life.’

