Overcoming Religious Sexual Trauma

This week’s conversation is with Lucy Rowett, a sexologist who works with women who struggle with shame around their sexuality, especially those who come from a religious background that did not recognise a woman’s right to experience sexual pleasure.

Together we unravel the intricate layers of shame surrounding sexuality, especially for women and vulva owners. Discover how faith backgrounds shape sexual identities and the vital role of understanding one's body and desires.

The episode also highlights the unique challenges older women face, particularly during menopause, and the societal pressures around female pleasure and duty sex.

Lucy passionately advocates for community support and open dialogue to dismantle shame, encouraging listeners to reconnect with their sexuality through diverse practices and resources.

Find out more about Lucy here.

Chapters

00:00 Understanding Shame in Sexuality

02:50 The Impact of Faith on Sexual Identity

05:26 Unpacking Sexual Shame and Body Awareness

07:58 Navigating Sexuality in Later Life

10:57 The Role of Duty Sex and Female Pleasure

13:52 Reframing Menopause as an Invitation

16:42 The Importance of Community and Conversation

19:36 Tools for Reconnecting with Sexuality

Hi, I’m Suzanne — the proud host of Sex Advice for Seniors and a 365-days-a-year champion for the right of older folks to experience sexual pleasure. No matter your age, size, shape, or the state of your knees, hips, back, you should feel free to embrace your sexuality. If you don’t wanna have sex anymore, that’s cool. But if you do? You absolutely shouldn’t feel ashamed about it.

I’m on a mission to smash one of life’s last, stubborn taboos: the idea that older people can’t be sexy or sexual. SCREW THAT.

Every week, I record at least one podcast where I sit down with an expert on sex, dating, or relationships.

My podcasts are free for all listeners, but for my discerning readers who enjoy a little extra spice in their lives, I offer paywalled posts. These juicy extras might include sex toy reviews (yes, I test them all myself, so don’t say I don’t go the extra mile), personal stories from my sexploits, or deep dives into more intimate topics. I accept guest posts too.

If you’re a paid subscriber, you’ll also receive my 32-page booklet, ‘Sex Toys & Supplements for Thriving in Later Life,’ and gain access to a private chat room where me and my readers swap stories, share tips, and ask questions. All this for what I think is a very reasonable £6.99/month—or, if you’re feeling savvy, you can snag the Senior Discount with an annual subscription at £49.99/year.

So, whether you’re here for the laughs, the learning, or just the libido boost, welcome aboard.

Hey, but don’t take it from me. Here’s what others say about Sex Advice for Seniors:

“Not enough older voices talking about sex. Are we just supposed to dry up and fade away?”

“I enjoy staying abreast of new ideas and learning new ways to please my wife.”

“Straight non judgmental information that relates to my needs.”

“Love the honesty and humour and the vulnerability too.”

“I like that you acknowledge so openly and joyously that older people can still want and need sexual satisfaction. And that it can be better and more satisfying than when you were younger! But we also need open, honest, non judgemental advice in order to get the most out of sex in later years.”