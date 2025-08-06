Galen is one of the few guests I’ve met in real life when he came, briefly, to London and I caught up with him in at a pub in Islington for a drink and a chat. As one of my older guests, in his seventies, I enjoy hearing his unique perspective about sexuality, informed by his decades of experience working with clients especially around kink and sexual shame. As an aside, he cites himself on his website as the inventor of the sex swing!

He’s also a sex therapist, educator, and author of Decoding the Kink. Galen and I dove deep into a topic that I feel is so important for older adults, how embracing sexual authenticity and exploring kink can transform intimacy, especially as we navigate the changes that come with ageing.

We talked about how kink is often misunderstood and stigmatised, but how it can open up new avenues for connection and pleasure, even when traditional notions of sex aren’t working the way they used to.

Galen introduced me to the concept of the "personal erotic myth," a unique aspect of our sexuality that’s as individual as a fingerprint. He shared practical advice on how couples can start exploring these aspects together and even how to gently introduce these conversations to a partner when it feels scary or vulnerable.

Galen also opened up about his own journey to living his truest sexual self, which started later in life after years of hiding his desires. His story is a powerful reminder that it’s never too late to reclaim your sexuality.

This is such an inspiring and hopeful conversation for anyone over 50 who feels like they’ve missed their opportunity to explore their desires. Trust me, you haven’t! This stage of life is full of possibility, and I hope this episode gives you the encouragement to start your own journey.

00:00 Introduction and Context

01:48 The Role of Kink in Later Life

08:42 Overcoming Shame and Fear

14:16 Pathways to Sexual Authenticity

18:05 The Importance of Connection

25:10 Embracing Sexuality at Any Age

27:46 Final Thoughts and Advice

You can discover more about Galen via his website: https://galenfous.com/about/

Galen’s book, “Decoding Your Kink: Guide to Explore Share and Enjoy Your Wildest Sexual Desires” is available via Amazon here.

This week marked a significant milestone for me: I reached 90 paid subscribers and was featured on the front page of one of the UK’s best-selling newspapers, the Sunday Mirror.

Read the Sunday Mirror article here

I am deeply grateful to each and every one of you who has chosen to subscribe to my Substack. As a token of appreciation, you should have received a downloadable copy of my 32-page book, Sex Toys & Supplements for Thriving in Later Life. If you haven’t received it, please let me know, and I’ll ensure it’s emailed to you right away.

As a reminder, paid subscribers enjoy exclusive benefits, including:

Sex Toys & Supplements for Thriving in Later Life (digital book).

My weekly podcast , delivered straight to your inbox.

An exclusive paywalled post each week—often something intimate, like a real-life story, a sex toy review, or any topic I feel inspired to share!

Access to my private chat room, where we can connect and discuss topics in a safe space.

Subscriptions are just £6.99 per month or £49.99 per year. Your support allows me to dedicate more time to interviewing some of the world’s leading experts on sex, relationships, and dating in later life.

Thank you for helping me keep this show on the road!