Episode 152: Sexual Pleasure and Disability

In this episode of "Sex Advice for Seniors," I’m thrilled to welcome back a remarkable advocate for the sexual rights of disabled individuals. The last time we spoke,

had recently launched an Instagram channel and a Substack. Unfortunately, she felt compelled to shut them down after facing harassment and unwanted attention from individuals fetishizing her disability. However, she has now courageously decided to relaunch her platforms, fighting back against prejudice and speaking her truth unapologetically.

Maria’s prominence as one of the few women writing about sexual pleasure and disability has inspired her to dedicate more time to her craft. She’s now focusing on her writing, contributing guest posts to prominent blogs, and participating in an upcoming anthology.

Join me as we explore the challenges Maria has faced, her unwavering determination to reclaim her body and identity, and her invaluable advice for disabled individuals navigating their sexuality. Maria’s story is a powerful testament to the importance of understanding sexual well-being and disability, and her voice is one we all need to hear.

Chapters

01:02 Maria Cyndi's Journey into Advocacy

01:55 Challenges of Online Advocacy

05:14 Writing and Contributing to Anthologies

08:34 Transitioning to Full-Time Writing

10:21 Navigating Social Media and Community

13:47 Reclaiming Pleasure and Overcoming Trauma

15:31 The Impact of Education on Sexuality

17:43 Reclaiming Identity and Intimacy

20:34 The Ongoing Journey of Healing and Communication

22:20 Navigating Relationships and Disability

24:28 The Importance of Open Communication

26:10 Exploring Sexuality and Consent

29:18 Finding the Right Tools for Pleasure

30:47 Breaking Stereotypes: Disabled People and Sex

33:32 Media Representation of Disabled Sexuality

36:23 Creating Inclusive Spaces for All

39:00 The Need for Diverse Narratives in Media

