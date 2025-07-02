Episode 148: Revolutionising Men's Health: The Phoenix Device

When I first heard about The Phoenix, I wasn’t entirely sure what to expect. The name alone conjures images of grandeur—something mythical, rising from the ashes. Turns out, that’s pretty fitting. It’s a device designed to breathe new life into men’s sexual health, and Dustin Wolff, the co-founder of Launch Medical, joined me to explain how it all works.

Dustin is one of those people you warm to immediately—enthusiastic, knowledgeable, and genuinely motivated by a desire to help people. He explained how his journey began in a wellness clinic in Los Angeles, where he saw countless men struggling with performance issues. The solution at the time was in-clinic sound wave treatments, but they were expensive, awkward, and not exactly accessible to everyone. That’s when Dustin started to wonder: could this technology be brought into the home? And so The Phoenix was born.

The concept is simple but fascinating: soundwaves break down plaque buildup in blood vessels, improving blood flow and addressing one of the root causes of erectile dysfunction. It’s a non-invasive treatment, safe to use at home, and—importantly—avoids the embarrassment of a clinical setting. Dustin described it as “a tool in your toolkit,” emphasising that it’s not a magic fix but part of a broader commitment to health and wellness. Think of it like going to the gym—but for your… well, you get the idea.

One thing that stood out was the range of people using The Phoenix. It’s not just for older men with erectile dysfunction—Dustin mentioned younger men in their 30s and 40s, even biohackers and fitness enthusiasts, who are using it to stay ahead of the game. It’s about optimisation, performance, and, ultimately, confidence.

Of course, there are challenges. Marketing a legitimate medical device for sexual health isn’t easy in a world where taboos are still alive and well. Dustin shared that even platforms like Shark Tank weren’t willing to feature the device because of its “adult” nature. It’s frustrating, especially when you consider how essential this kind of innovation is.

We also spoke about the bigger picture—how The Phoenix fits into a holistic approach to wellness. Diet, exercise, and overall health are all part of the equation. Dustin admitted he’s not a saint (he’s partial to pizza and ice cream on Sundays), but he emphasised the importance of balance. It’s not just about treating symptoms; it’s about fostering long-term health and vitality.

The Phoenix is more than a device—it’s part of a larger shift in how we think about aging, intimacy, and wellbeing. And while the road ahead might be challenging for Dustin and his team, it’s clear they’re making a real impact. If nothing else, The Phoenix is helping men regain confidence and connection in their relationships, and that’s something we can all celebrate.

For those curious, I’d recommend checking out their website. It’s a fascinating innovation, and who knows? It might just be the spark you—or someone you know—needs.

Launch Medical are offering Sex Advice for Seniors Listeners $100 off the Phoenix if you use code SUZ100. Click here.

Chapters

00:00 Introduction to Sexual Health Technology

02:59 The Phoenix Device: Concept and Development

06:03 Understanding the Treatment Protocol

09:08 The Importance of Overall Health

11:59 Cost Comparison: Phoenix vs. Clinic Treatments

15:03 Marketing Challenges in Sexual Health

18:04 Insurance and Regulatory Challenges

18:39 Navigating Regulatory Challenges in Health Tech

21:49 The Rise of Preventative Medicine

24:01 The Phoenix: A Tool for Sexual Health

27:29 Combining Technologies for Optimal Results

30:12 Pioneering a New Era in Home Health Devices

If you'd like access to exclusive features like personal posts, my new 32 page booklet, Sex Toys & Supplements for Thriving in Later Life, my private chat room, direct messaging for your burning questions, and Substack Live sessions with expert guests, consider becoming a paid subscriber! Your sex life will thank you for it. :)

Annual membership is just £49.99 (a better deal than £6.99/month) and supports the work behind creating weekly podcasts, managing social media, collaborating with health professionals, and producing valuable resources. This isn’t just a hobby—it’s my passion and profession.

Your subscription helps empower older individuals to feel sexually confident and access tools for pain-free, pleasurable intimacy.

What others are saying:

"I just finished listening to your podcast! I felt like I was sitting around the dinner table with friends, finally able to talk about what no one else does."

“First of all, let me tell you how awesome I think you are and how valuable I think your Substack is.”

“Your work is one of my new found joys. Thank you.”