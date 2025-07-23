Episode 151: Use it or You'll Lose It

Around the same time my

colleague

and I were herding together amazing women for our

, another trailblazer,

was kicking off her own movement called

. Armed with equal parts chutzpah and charm, she prowled the streets of New York, boldly and brazenly stopping any woman who looked remotely interesting. Her mission? To get their story, snap their photo, and showcase them on her website,

(she’s now also on Substack).

Glorious Broads

Her goal is as audacious as her approach. As she puts it: “To be the home of funny, unconventional, uncompromising broads over 50… I want to inspire women to say, ‘I WANNA BE THAT BROAD’ — and watch fear-mongering about age go extinct in my lifetime. Let roaring into age prevail.”

And honestly, can we just take a minute to stand up and cheer for that? Because who doesn’t want to roar into age like a rock star instead of tiptoeing in like a timid church mouse?

During our chat, we covered just about everything under the sun—like the rollercoaster ride of navigating love and relationships after 50, why confidence is the ultimate power move (at any age, but especially when you’re older), and how to keep your libido alive and kicking, no matter what your age.

Maryjane shared with me a great quote from one of her Glorious Broads about being older and trying to get yourself going again if you feel out of practice with sex. She said: “I may not be able to make alll the positions I used to, but my mouth still works.”

00:00 Introduction to Glorious Broads and Positive Ageing

03:49 Reinvention and Embracing Change

07:15 Navigating Love and Relationships After 50

09:30 Common Misconceptions About Aging

11:34 Sexuality and Libido in Older Women

15:40 Confidence and Attitude Towards Aging

20:26 Barriers to Enjoying a Great Sex Life

28:45 The Importance of Self-Care and Health

30:18 Embracing Visibility and Rejecting Invisibility

Now’s here the bit about me:

Hi, I’m Suzanne — the proud host of Sex Advice for Seniors and a 365-days-a-year champion for the right of older folks to experience sexual pleasure. No matter your age, size, shape, or the state of your knees, hips, back, you should feel free to embrace your sexuality. If you don’t wanna have sex anymore, that’s cool. But if you do? You absolutely shouldn’t feel ashamed about it.

I’m on a mission to smash one of life’s last, stubborn taboos: the idea that older people can’t be sexy or sexual. SCREW THAT.

Every week, come rain or shine, I record at least one podcast where I sit down with an expert on sex, dating, or relationships. Let’s just say I’ve met some seriously cool people and learned a lot. (I’m not saying I deserve an honorary degree, but if someone wants to give me one, I’ll graciously accept. Just putting that out there).

My podcasts are free for all listeners, but for my discerning readers who enjoy a little extra spice in their lives, I offer paywalled posts. These juicy extras might include sex toy reviews (yes, I test them all myself, so don’t say I don’t go the extra mile), personal stories from my sexploits, or deep dives into more intimate topics.

So, whether you’re here for the laughs, the learning, or just the libido boost, welcome aboard.

Hey, but don’t take it from me. Here’s what others say about Sex Advice for Seniors:

“Not enough older voices talking about sex. Are we just supposed to dry up and fade away?”

“I enjoy staying abreast of new ideas and learning new ways to please my wife.”

“Straight non judgmental information that relates to my needs.”

“Love the honesty and humour and the vulnerability too.”

“I like that you acknowledge so openly and joyously that older people can still want and need sexual satisfaction. And that it can be better and more satisfying than when you were younger! But we also need open, honest, non judgemental advice in order to get the most out of sex in later years.”