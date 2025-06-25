Episode 147: Navigating Menopause: A Guide to Sexual Health

I’ve known Sam Evans, owner of sexual pleasure shop JoDivine.com for nearly 20 years, back to when she first launched her shop with her husband, and gifted me a toy to try out and review on my first blog, suzanneportnoy.com.

Since then, Sam has become a popular spokesperson on social media, advocating for women’s sexual health, especially during one’s menopausal years. As a former nurse, she has more knowledge than many others in the sex toy industry, and as a result, she receives hundreds of enquiries from women who are confused or received poor information when struggling with menopausal conditions such as vaginal atrophy, recurrent UTIs, low libido. In response, she has written numerous articles related to women’s and men’s sexual health, which you can read on the JoDivine website.

I was keen to catch up with Sam to dive into the often-overlooked topics of menopause, sexual health, and the importance of quality sexual wellness products. We discussed the challenges faced by menopausal women, the significance of vaginal estrogen, and the latest innovations in sex toys.

Our conversation emphasised the need for awareness regarding product ingredients and the importance of community education in navigating sexual health.

Sam is offering Sex Advice for Seniors subscribers a discount on any products in the store:

Your 10% discount code is SAS210 (£5 minimum spend on full priced products excluding P&P) ENDS 25/8/25

00:00 Introduction and Background

01:55 Menopause and Sexual Health

05:58 Vaginal Estrogen and Its Importance

09:56 Sex Toy Innovations and Trends

12:03 Navigating Sexual Health Products

19:58 The Importance of Ingredient Awareness

26:07 Community Engagement and Education

