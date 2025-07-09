Episode 149: Exploring Late Love: Relationships After 50

On this episode of Sex Advice for Seniors, I had the absolute pleasure of chatting with the brilliant Avivah Wittenberg-Cox, author of Late Love: Mating in Maturity. We dove into everything from relationships after 50, to why women are leading the "gray divorce" trend, to the surprising ways men and women experience this stage of life differently.
This stage of life—what Avivah calls Q3—isn’t about decline. It’s about reinvention, exploration, and finally putting yourself first. Whether you’re single, married, or somewhere in between, it’s about finding what works for you.
And for those of you who feel like the dating pool at this age is too small, just remember: It’s not about quantity, it’s about quality. There are good ones out there—you just have to know what you want and go for it.
If you’re curious about how to navigate love, sex, and relationships in later life, this episode is a must-listen. Avivah and I covered so much ground, and I promise you’ll walk away feeling inspired (and maybe even ready to shake things up in your own life).
You can buy Avivah’s book: Late Love: Mating in Maturity here.
Avivah’s website is here.
Thanks for listening, and let me know what you think!
00:00 Introduction to Late Love
02:54 The Journey of Finding Love in Later Life
05:37 The Impact of Divorce on Women
08:30 Redefining Relationships in Midlife
11:34 Sex and Relationships in Later Life
14:09 The Quest for Happiness and Self-Discovery
16:56 Gender Dynamics in Ageing
20:00 Challenges in Finding Love
23:04 The Role of Confidence in New Relationships
25:46 Navigating the Dating Landscape
28:39 The Importance of Self-Love
31:28 The Gendered Experience of Leaving Relationships
34:25 Conclusion: Embracing New Possibilities
