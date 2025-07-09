Episode 149: Exploring Late Love: Relationships After 50

On this episode of Sex Advice for Seniors, I had the absolute pleasure of chatting with the brilliant Avivah Wittenberg-Cox, author of Late Love: Mating in Maturity. We dove into everything from relationships after 50, to why women are leading the "gray divorce" trend, to the surprising ways men and women experience this stage of life differently.

This stage of life—what Avivah calls Q3—isn’t about decline. It’s about reinvention, exploration, and finally putting yourself first. Whether you’re single, married, or somewhere in between, it’s about finding what works for you.

And for those of you who feel like the dating pool at this age is too small, just remember: It’s not about quantity, it’s about quality. There are good ones out there—you just have to know what you want and go for it.

If you’re curious about how to navigate love, sex, and relationships in later life, this episode is a must-listen. Avivah and I covered so much ground, and I promise you’ll walk away feeling inspired (and maybe even ready to shake things up in your own life).

You can buy Avivah’s book: Late Love: Mating in Maturity here.

Avivah’s website is here.

Thanks for listening, and let me know what you think!

00:00 Introduction to Late Love

02:54 The Journey of Finding Love in Later Life

05:37 The Impact of Divorce on Women

08:30 Redefining Relationships in Midlife

11:34 Sex and Relationships in Later Life

14:09 The Quest for Happiness and Self-Discovery

16:56 Gender Dynamics in Ageing

20:00 Challenges in Finding Love

23:04 The Role of Confidence in New Relationships

25:46 Navigating the Dating Landscape

28:39 The Importance of Self-Love

31:28 The Gendered Experience of Leaving Relationships

34:25 Conclusion: Embracing New Possibilities

What others are saying:

"I just finished listening to your podcast! I felt like I was sitting around the dinner table with friends, finally able to talk about what no one else does."

“First of all, let me tell you how awesome I think you are and how valuable I think