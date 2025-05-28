Intimacy Issues: Understanding and Overcoming Barriers

Indigo Stray Conger has been a therapist since 2008 and has completed over a decade of therapeutic training. She is one of less than ten AASECT certified sex therapists at a supervisory level in the state of Colorado.

During our conversation, we delve into what somatic psychotherapy entails and also the role of EMDR in trauma healing, and the challenges of intimacy in relationships.

As we discuss, trauma can turn up in relationships in many forms can impact on both the psychological and physical barriers to intimacy, which can prevent singles and couples from fully exploring the many ways to experience sexual pleasure.

EMDR is a tool I have used myself to try and overcome phobias and also behaviours that don’t serve me well. If you’re unfamiliar with the technique, EMDR, or Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing is most commonly used to treat PTSD, but now is used to solve a range of issues.

It involves recalling the traumatic episode, or the particular fear, and then through specific eye movements and some other type of stimulation (talking, for example), the brain reprocesses the memory and reduces its significance in your mind. It may sound woo-woo, but it’s actually not and very quickly can help in situations where the traumatic episode is quite specific (at least, that was my own experience).

We also touch on the importance of consent, proper sex eduction and how sexual orientations such as asexuality and demisexuality are gaining recognition.

You can find Indigo here:

https://milehighpsychotherapy.com/meet-the-therapists

