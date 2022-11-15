Episode 21: What's Tantra all about?

Tantra is one of those aspects of sex and sexuality that is often misunderstood and even ridiculed. Sting is often mentioned in the same breath as tantra and the jokes about having sex for hours on end emanate from that. Although it can be seen as the western co-option of eastern traditions, it essentially represents another attempt to get in touch with our feelings and desires and harness those desires in the name of a more fulfilling emotional and physical existence.

In this episode, we interview Mare Simone, a Los Angeles-based Tantric practitioner and teacher who informs us about some aspects of Tantra that remain a mystery. What these essentially add up to is a way of exploring our sexuality and of finding a way to respect our bodies. As we said some time ago, existence is essentially about human flourishing. This can take many forms, and tantra is merely one of those forms.

Even if all you gain from listening to this is the ability to have sex for hours on end, that doesn't seem too bad an outcome. For too long, people – primarily women – have had to put up with an all too brief and unsatisfying, goal-orientated sex life in which the male orgasm was the most important thing to be achieved at all costs. This goal has stunted and perverted sexual desire worldwide in some of the most negative and brutal ways. Getting in touch with our bodies and recognising that the blind pursuit of the orgasm is at the heart of the matter can only be a good thing.

