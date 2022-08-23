Episode 10: Transitioning in your 60s

This week we interview the trans-performance artist and sculptor, Rita Says about transitioning in your 60s. As you will hear, Rita has, since a very young age felt that she has been in the wrong body. This is not an uncommon experience for trans women and trans men. Gender dysphoria is a very real thing and the efforts being made to help people realign themselves to a point where they can feel comfortable in their skins – possibly for the first time in their lives – has to be welcomed. For those growing up in the 1970s and 80s transitioning was either completely impossible or extremely dangerous. As Rita points out, the amount of physical and psychological damage done during those years is incalculable and, for many, carries on today.

Of course, the trans debate is a highly controversial one and has led to extremely unpleasant experiences on both sides. Rita does not go into the controversy here but it is clear from what she says that the vast majority of people transitioning are simply trying to find their way through a very confusing and difficult world. Of course, there are always those that on the radical edge of social change who want things to go faster and further than the old world is prepared for. It is important, therefore, to acknowledge that trans people have been around throughout history and perhaps it is only now that as a society, we are prepared to meet them halfway.

Rita talks in this interview about the way in which entrenched positions are taken on the basis of clickbait, outrage and loud headlines. With this interview, we hope to show how things could be so much better in the future if communication and conciliation could be the order of the day.

