Why Does Sex Feel Different After Menopause? | Dr. Maria Sophocles

At some point in midlife, sex starts to feel different and for many women, they find it challenging to adapt to that change. I know I did.

At 50, my libido dropped through the floor. By 60, penetrative sex was painful. Nobody told me to expect this and my doctor certainly had no solutions.

Perhaps you’re tired, stressed, or simply don’t think about sex the way you used to.

And then you wonder: Is this just what happens as we get older?

I spoke with Dr. Maria Sophocles, a gynaecologist and author of The Bedroom Gap, about what really changes during menopause and what women can do about it.

We talked about vaginal estrogen, desire, orgasm, testosterone, stress and why sometimes desire doesn’t come first. In the process we came up with the idea of the Mid-Life Sex MOT which, I suspect, would be most welcome by both men and women.

What We Cover:

What menopause can change about sex and desire.

Why vaginal estrogen can help.

The difference between spontaneous and receptive desire.

The five M’s for reconnecting with sexuality.

How stress, relationships and medications can affect libido.

Practical ways to reconnect with sex and pleasure.

Follow Dr Maria Sophocles Here:

Chapters

00:00 Sponsor: OhMiBod + Introduction

01:38 What Is Sexual Burnout?

05:29 The Midlife Sexual MOT

08:19 The Orgasm Gap and the Clitoris

10:07 Why Women Fake Orgasms

12:32 Learning to Talk About Pleasure

13:47 Vaginal Estrogen After Menopause

15:06 When Sex Hurts: Stress, Life and Desire

17:58 Spontaneous vs. Receptive Desire

20:47 The Five M’s for Reconnecting With Desire

22:19 Testosterone and Scream Cream

24:56 New Treatments for Female Sexual Arousal

25:15 GLP-1s, Ozempic and Libido

28:51 Three Ways to Reconnect With Your Sexuality

30:11 The Midlife Sexual MOT

31:30 Closing Thoughts

Struggling with ED and want to avoid taking the blue pill? Our program will help you to uncover the root cause, take action and speak to your doctor with confidence. Go to https://www.stayfirmprogram.com .

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