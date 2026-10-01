Why Does Sex Feel Different After Menopause? | Dr. Maria Sophocles

At some point in midlife, sex starts to feel different and for many women, they find it challenging to adapt to that change. I know I did.
At 50, my libido dropped through the floor. By 60, penetrative sex was painful. Nobody told me to expect this and my doctor certainly had no solutions.
Perhaps you’re tired, stressed, or simply don’t think about sex the way you used to.
And then you wonder: Is this just what happens as we get older?
I spoke with Dr. Maria Sophocles, a gynaecologist and author of The Bedroom Gap, about what really changes during menopause and what women can do about it.
We talked about vaginal estrogen, desire, orgasm, testosterone, stress and why sometimes desire doesn’t come first. In the process we came up with the idea of the Mid-Life Sex MOT which, I suspect, would be most welcome by both men and women.
What We Cover:
What menopause can change about sex and desire.
Why vaginal estrogen can help.
The difference between spontaneous and receptive desire.
The five M’s for reconnecting with sexuality.
How stress, relationships and medications can affect libido.
Practical ways to reconnect with sex and pleasure.
Follow Dr Maria Sophocles Here:
Chapters
00:00 Sponsor: OhMiBod + Introduction
01:38 What Is Sexual Burnout?
05:29 The Midlife Sexual MOT
08:19 The Orgasm Gap and the Clitoris
10:07 Why Women Fake Orgasms
12:32 Learning to Talk About Pleasure
13:47 Vaginal Estrogen After Menopause
15:06 When Sex Hurts: Stress, Life and Desire
17:58 Spontaneous vs. Receptive Desire
20:47 The Five M’s for Reconnecting With Desire
22:19 Testosterone and Scream Cream
24:56 New Treatments for Female Sexual Arousal
25:15 GLP-1s, Ozempic and Libido
28:51 Three Ways to Reconnect With Your Sexuality
30:11 The Midlife Sexual MOT
31:30 Closing Thoughts
Ready to Go Deeper?
Upgrade to unlock more confidence, clarity, and pleasure in your intimate life.
As a paid subscriber, you’ll get:
Full access to my sexy stories
NEW: A range of exclusive discounts from trusted shops with your pleasure in mind. See the PERKS tab.
The complete archive of 200+ expert-led podcasts - all categorised
A weekly bonus Substack Live episode where we connect in real time
Entry to my private members-only chat room
My 32-page guide: Sex Toys and Supplements for Thriving in Later LifeIf you’re ready to explore new possibilities and feel fully supported, join today for £6.99/month or £49.99/year.
Your support makes the weekly podcast and blog possible and helps keep this work (and me) going.