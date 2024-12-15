I was incredibly flattered when Joan Price, who wrote the first book about sex over 60, Naked at Our Age, got in touch about coming on the show to publicise the recently relaunched and expanded edition of the award-winning, Sex After Grief: Navigating your Sexuality after Losing your Beloved.

Joan Price is a true trailblazer in the world of senior sexuality and I am very much following in her footsteps when it comes to tackling the taboos around sex in later life.

During our conversation, Joan shared her inspiring journey into writing about senior sexuality, and why she has reworked her latest book, bravely tackling the challenges of navigating grief and intimacy.

She offered some fantastic advice for anyone looking to embrace their sexuality and explore new relationships after a loss. We emphasised how crucial it is to have honest conversations about our desires, boundaries, and the exciting possibilities of reinventing our sexuality later in life. She will definitely be coming back onto Sex Advice for Seniors in the New Year!

Here are some key takeaways from our conversation:

Grief can deeply affect our sexual desires and relationships, but it doesn’t have to define them.

The pandemic has changed how we grieve and connect with others.

Clear communication about what we want and need in new relationships is essential.

Older people can discover new and fulfilling ways to explore their sexuality after the death of a partner.

Talking about death can actually help ease guilt for those left behind.

Approaching dating as a fun experiment rather than a heavy commitment can take the pressure off.

Here’s a quick rundown of the chapters we covered:

00:00 - Introduction to Senior Sexuality

06:00 - Navigating Grief and Sexuality

11:55 - Understanding Sexual Urges After Loss

17:55 - Communicating Desires and Boundaries

24:01 - Reinventing Sexuality in Later Life

30:07 - Dating in the Modern Age

https://www.joanprice.com